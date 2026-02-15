Power Of Red + Mountain Adventures + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Feb 15, 2026

|

Updated Feb 15, 2026

Max, Emerson, and Enderson in this week's InstaHunk round-up

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with hunky ginger Gustavo, who clearly understands the power of red.

Gustavo understands the power of red (via Instagram)

“Heated Rivalry” star Robbie G.K. posed with his pup:

RobbieGK

Thai Fifer celebrated another trip around the sun:

Thai

Enderson Gonzalez found that good ‘bathroom selfie light:’

enderson

The paparazzi caught up with Max Emerson after surfing:

max emerson

Taylor Nowak had a mountain adventure:

nowak

Tyler Wilson made eyes at the camera:

Tyler

Sterling Walker shared the view from Runyon Canyon:

Sterling

Wes Glouchkov put out an alert:

Wes

Rodrigo celebrated Valentine’s Day in his own way:

rodrigo 1

Warllen Paganotto beached it in Cancun:

warllen

Eduardo Sampaio was out and about:

eduardo

Leave a Comment