Punching Poetry Into Stardom: Meet Kieron Moore

If you’re not already familiar with Kieron Moore, now’s the time to add his name to your radar.

At 5’11” with a chiseled jawline and the kind of brooding presence that belongs on both a runway and a movie screen, Moore has one of those stories you can’t help but find fascinating. Born on December 23, 1996, this proud Capricorn grew up in Manchester, England, where his life began in a very different arena—literally. For 12 years, Moore was a competitive boxer, training and fighting before deciding to hang up his gloves and step into a whole new ring: acting.

Before pursuing performance full-time, Moore spent some time working at a Manchester legal firm. But eventually, the pull of storytelling proved too strong to ignore. He studied acting at the Manchester School of Acting, polishing his craft and preparing to leap into the industry. And leap he did.

His first on-screen role came in 2019 with Birthday Girl, a 17-minute short directed and written by Portia A. Buckley, whose work went on to win multiple awards. From there, Moore kept the momentum going with another short, Cold Blow Lane, which also attracted awards attention. His credits since then read like a steady climb up the ladder: Masters of the Air (Apple TV+/Amblin Television), Vampire Academy (Peacock), The Sandman (Netflix/DC Comics), and the wildly popular Sex Education (Netflix). Not bad for someone who was once trading jabs in a boxing ring.

Of course, his most notable lead role so far has been in Code of Silence, where he starred opposite Rose Ayling-Ellis. And if you’re craving more of Moore, you won’t have to wait too long—he’s about to appear in Netflix’s new coming-of-age queer series Boots, sharing the screen with Miles Heizer and Vera Farmiga.

But the real headline at the moment? Moore was tapped to play Aaron Eagle, an online male escort-slash-“cam boy,” in Elliott Tuttle’s debut feature Blue Film. The movie, currently running the festival circuit, is already being described as “too tough” for mainstream audiences but gripping for those brave enough to dive in. It’s a bold, risky role—exactly the kind of challenge that makes you pay attention to an actor’s trajectory.

Yet behind the film credits and modeling gigs, Moore has another life—one that’s far quieter but equally compelling. He’s a poet, novelist-in-the-making, and visual artist. His love affair with language began at just 10 years old, and while he’s kept his work mostly private through the years, he’s never stopped writing.

Poetry has been a constant thread tying together every chapter of his life, from boxing to modeling to acting. These days, he’s channeling that lifelong passion into a book of verse. (If you followed his writing Instagram (@km.thewords), you may have noticed his posts are currently archived—he’s saving them for something bigger.)

Moore’s passion doesn’t stop at writing—he’s also a devoted photographer, often using his camera to process his own experiences and perspectives.

What’s striking about Moore is how naturally all these threads tie together. The discipline of boxing (useful for his role in Boots), the sharp intellect from his legal-firm days, the vulnerability of poetry, and the creative bravery of acting—they’re all pieces of the same puzzle. Whether he’s embodying a complicated character onscreen, capturing a moment through a lens, or scribbling down verse inspired by his inner world, Kieron Moore is proving that some lives are simply too expansive to fit into one neat box.

And honestly? That’s exactly what makes him one to watch.

