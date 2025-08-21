RWRB Sequel Update: McQuiston Sets the Record Straight

Casey McQuiston, the genius behind the best-selling novel Red, White & Royal Blue, has recently dropped a little teaser about the highly-anticipated sequel to the film adaptation. To say fans are eager is an understatement, but McQuiston’s latest update left more questions than answers. And honestly? We love a little mystery, especially when it comes to Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry.

On August 14, McQuiston was at the Arlington Public Library for an event that included a chat with librarian Michelle Biwer. The author was there to discuss everything from their smash-hit novels (shoutout to The Pairing fans!) to their ongoing work in the romance genre. But, of course, the crowd was buzzing about the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel—especially since McQuiston co-wrote the follow-up with director Matthew López.

The author’s update was more ambiguous than a shady text message from an ex. McQuiston said, “I think it’s safe to say our pencils are kind of down for now and we’ll see what comes next as far as moving forward.” Okay, so the pencils are “down.” But are the dreamboats of Red, White & Royal Blue’s universe still coming back, or are we getting a plot twist more unexpected than the fact that Prince Henry’s bangs were a cultural reset?

Naturally, fans began spiraling, questioning if this was a sign the sequel might not be as close as they’d hoped. Were the royals and the first family’s favorite son in peril? Could we be left hanging, like Alex and Henry’s first kiss, in limbo?

But McQuiston, ever the master of clarity and sass, took to Instagram on August 19 to clear up the confusion. The author clarified that “pencils down” was just a figure of speech, not a cryptic cry for help. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but ‘pencils down’ is a figure of speech that refers to when you’re taking the SAT or something and it’s time to put your pencil down bc the section of the test is done,” they explained. “I’ve used this expression like 100000 times to describe the feeling of turning in a manuscript, it’s not that deep!”

Phew. All is well. Alex and Henry are still in the works, but McQuiston’s just giving them a little breathing room before continuing their love story—no need to panic. Still, that’s a lot to digest, and not just for fans of the film, but for McQuiston, who has consistently elevated the enemies-to-lovers trope with unforgettable characters.

The first Red, White & Royal Blue film, which debuted on Prime Video in August 2023, was a breath of fresh air. It gave LGBTQIA+ fans a rom-com that was both sweet and steamy, without missing a beat in terms of emotional depth. Taylor Zakhar Perez’s Alex and Nicholas Galitzine’s Prince Henry had chemistry hotter than a summer in Texas. The movie quickly became a fan-favorite, garnering critical acclaim for staying true to the novel’s heart and getting those pivotal romantic moments just right.

So, what’s next for our favorite on-screen couple? McQuiston shared a few juicy details in a July interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. According to the author, the sequel will dive into “Alex and Henry’s life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie.” It sounds like the honeymoon phase is over (at least metaphorically), and the couple will face the harsh realities of “adulting” as a serious couple. And with that comes the inevitable clash of dreams, pressures, and outside forces tugging at their relationship.

“I think the sequel will explore how they navigate their relationship when things are no longer just fun and carefree,” McQuiston explained. “With pressures and expectations and dreams that might be coming into conflict with each other.”

In other words, life after the fairytale is complicated—and we can’t wait to watch Alex and Henry navigate the highs and lows, hand in hand.

As fans, we know it’s all going to be worth the wait. Sure, there’s a bit of uncertainty—okay, maybe more than a bit—but if there’s one thing Red, White & Royal Blue fans have learned, it’s that true love (and great storytelling) can handle a little suspense. Keep those pencils sharp, folks. It looks like Alex and Henry are about to write the next chapter of their happily-ever-after.

