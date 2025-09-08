Ricky Martin didn’t just attend the 2025 VMAs—he owned them.

At 53, the Latin pop superstar proved once again why he’s not only a legend but a force who still knows how to turn an awards show into his personal fiesta. From teasing us with shirtless pre-show snaps to setting the stage on fire with a career-spanning medley, Martin reminded the world that he is, and always will be, THE Latin icon.

Advertisement

RELATED: From Menudo to the VMAs: Ricky’s Hot Comeback

Before even stepping foot on the red carpet, Martin had social media swooning. He shared a series of shirtless getting-ready photos where he looked like a bronzed, tattooed Greek god with a Latin twist.

Advertisement

Laughing, smizing, and clearly having the time of his life, Martin captioned the photos with his signature cheeky charm:

“Lots of laughter, friends and even a little wardrobe malfunction (I can sew if need be by the way 😆)… it’s gonna be a very special day.”

Honestly, we didn’t know whether to fan ourselves or call an ambulance.

Advertisement

When he hit the red carpet, Martin went full sexy suave mode. His unbuttoned shirt gave us a perfect view of his chiseled chest and inked torso—basically a live reminder that this man has been serving sex appeal since the 90s and isn’t stopping any time soon. If there was ever a look that screamed “Latin pop royalty,” this was it.

Advertisement

But the real magic happened when Martin hit the stage. The crowd went wild as he performed a medley that transported us straight back to the late 90s and early 2000s—the golden age of Ricky mania. Belting out Livin’ La Vida Loca, Pégate, Shake Your Bon-Bon, Vente Pa’ Ca, María, and the eternal anthem The Cup of Life, Martin proved that time hasn’t dimmed his fire. In fact, his energy was somehow even hotter than we remember. The hips, the smile, the sweat—he gave the kids in the audience a masterclass on how it’s done.

Source: Paramount | MTV+

As if the night wasn’t already iconic enough, Martin was honored with the very first Latin Icon Award—a title that feels long overdue for a man who helped open the gates for countless Latin artists to take over global charts.

Advertisement

Source: Paramount+ | MTV

In his acceptance speech, Martin gave us goosebumps, dedicating the award to his fans with heartfelt words:

“This is very simple…This is for you all. Thank you so much for your applause. I am addicted to your applause. That’s why I keep coming back.”

The crowd cheered, his fans had tears, and you could feel the love pouring back at him.

Advertisement

He didn’t stop there—Martin also thanked his kids with a sweet nod that melted hearts:

“Everything I do, I do it with you in my mind and in my heart.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Ricky Martin and His Twins Crash Bad Bunny’s Show–And We Loved It!

And in true Ricky fashion, he left us on a high note:

“Let’s keep doing more music please.”

Yes, Ricky. Yes, we will.

Advertisement

The night belonged to him—sexy, electric, and timeless. With that dazzling smile and unstoppable energy, Ricky Martin didn’t just relive the glory days—he proved they never ended. He is still living la vida loca, and we’re all lucky enough to be along for the ride.