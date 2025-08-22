Ricky Martin to Receive VMA’s First Ever Latin Icon Award

Before Ricky Martin was shaking up MTV and ruling Billboard, he was melting hearts as the standout member of Puerto Rican boy band Menudo. He joined at just 12 years old back in 1984, instantly becoming a fan favorite. By the time he left at 17, Ricky was already set on finding his next chapter—taking a break to figure out life, himself, and the kind of career he wanted. Spoiler alert: he chose the path that would turn him into a global superstar.

Then came 1999, when Ricky Martin completely shifted the music scene. His first major English single, Livin’ La Vida Loca, exploded onto the charts, claiming the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and holding it for five weeks straight. Not only did it make him a household name, but his self-titled album went on to sell a jaw-dropping 15 million copies worldwide. It was a cultural reset before “cultural reset” was even a phrase.

The VMAs and Ricky’s Reign

Since we’re already talking MTV, let’s not forget that Ricky absolutely dominated the 1999 VMAs. He walked away with awards for Best Pop and Best Dance Video, and he even snagged a Video of the Year nomination—the first Latin artist ever to do so. Ricky wasn’t just performing, he was making history. Fast forward to today, and MTV is finally cementing his legacy by giving him the very first Latin Icon Award. Honestly, it’s about time.

Ricky’s Not Stopping There

Of course, Ricky isn’t stopping there. He’s giving us even more reasons to keep him on our radar with his upcoming Vegas residency, Ricky Martin: Live in Las Vegas, set to take over Caesars Palace on September 12 and 13. Can you imagine the energy of that show? The voice, the dancing, the charisma—it’s going to be pure magic on the Strip.

And if Sin City feels out of reach, don’t worry—Ricky’s taking the party global. His tour dates are already stacked: August 24 in Puebla, Mexico, August 29 at the Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival (where he’ll be sharing the stage with Ne-Yo and Kandace Springs—hello, lineup of dreams), and November 1 in Melbourne, Australia. So no matter where you are, Ricky’s got a way of finding you.

Still Suavé, Still on Fire

What’s most exciting is that after all these years, Ricky Martin still has that spark. He’s suavé, magnetic, and still knows how to make the world pay attention. From boy band beginnings to setting the music world on fire, from breaking barriers at the VMAs to lighting up Las Vegas, Ricky continues to prove he’s not just a star—he’s the moment, then and now.

So get ready, because the VMAs air September 7 on CBS and stream on Paramount+ at 8ET | 5PT. And you already know Ricky Martin is about to remind us why we fell in love with him in the first place. He’s still livin’ la vida loca—and honestly, so are we every time he takes the stage.