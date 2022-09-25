Rihanna To Perform At The Super Bowl!

Image via RCA & Sony Music Latin

Let’s go! Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023!

The “FourFiveSeconds” singer shared an Instagram image on Sunday confirming that she’ll be performing during the annual NFL event. In the image, we see the singer’s hand holding up a football. She then captioned the post with a single period.

Entertainment agency Roc Nation also posted the image on its own Instagram account, writing, “Let’s GO.” The company tagged Rihanna and the NFL, while adding the hashtag “#SBLVII.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said in a statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added in his own statement.

The Super Bowl Halftime show is one of the biggest musical events of the year. Rihanna will now join a selective list of music artists who’ve had the honor. This includes Prince, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and more. There’s also the chance to get major awards for the performance. Last year’s show, featuring Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, earned five Emmy nominations and won three.

And Twitter’s already buzzing over the news. Some are even hoping for Rihanna to drop new music during the performance.

