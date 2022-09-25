Rihanna To Perform At The Super Bowl!

Let’s go! Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023!

The “FourFiveSeconds” singer shared an Instagram image on Sunday confirming that she’ll be performing during the annual NFL event. In the image, we see the singer’s hand holding up a football. She then captioned the post with a single period.

Entertainment agency Roc Nation also posted the image on its own Instagram account, writing, “Let’s GO.” The company tagged Rihanna and the NFL, while adding the hashtag “#SBLVII.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said in a statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” Roc Nation founder Jay-Z added in his own statement.

The Super Bowl Halftime show is one of the biggest musical events of the year. Rihanna will now join a selective list of music artists who’ve had the honor. This includes Prince, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Madonna, and more. There’s also the chance to get major awards for the performance. Last year’s show, featuring Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, earned five Emmy nominations and won three.

And Twitter’s already buzzing over the news. Some are even hoping for Rihanna to drop new music during the performance.

rihanna didn't stop the music after all pic.twitter.com/qMHYtTWULd — pop culture moments (@notgwendalupe) September 25, 2022

how much are tickets to the rihanna football concert? cuz imma have to go — zae is voting taylor for afp (@itszaeok) September 25, 2022

Beyoncé and Rihanna are both back…the world is healing! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) September 25, 2022

rihanna!! super bowl?!?! ahhh 😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) September 25, 2022

rihanna for halftime ?? yasss 😭😭😭😭💗💗💗💗💗💗 — Halle (@HalleBailey) September 25, 2022

Need Rihanna to bring him out at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/NQB6p8mKrV — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 25, 2022

Rihanna at the superbowl: pic.twitter.com/OlyqntS0eO — toss a coin to your witcher (@itsayosigns) September 25, 2022

When Rihanna performs a song from each year of her discography thoroughout the entire halftime show and ends with a NEW SINGLE that we haven’t heard before pic.twitter.com/rB9sZjzPOo — jordan • they/them (@jd_occasionally) September 25, 2022

rihanna leaving the super bowl stage after explaining all the new fenty products coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/yhPtNWL9Qm — tia (@cursedhive) September 25, 2022

