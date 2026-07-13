Pat Voss’ Rugby Jersey Keeps Ripping and We’re Not Complaining

We have a modest proposal for the powers that be in Rugby.

Please stop fixing Pat Voss’ jersey.

Actually, better yet, let’s make it the official design.

The Fremantle Dockers forward has once again found himself playing with a ripped jumper, giving fans an unexpected peek at his chest while he kept his eyes firmly on the ball. Ours, however, may have wandered elsewhere. Strictly in the interest of journalism, of course.

The investigation nobody asked for

According to The West Australian, the Dockers’ official apparel supplier, Sekem, has launched an investigation into why Voss’ jerseys keep tearing during games.

Voss insists he’s not responsible for the disappearing fabric.

Speaking on Triple M, he explained that he had to return the latest jumper so the manufacturer could inspect it for a possible fault. Apparently, this isn’t the first time it’s happened. In fact, the latest tear was almost an improvement, arriving later in the match than previous wardrobe mishaps.

He even joked that he’s been making sure his chest is “in good order.”

Mission accomplished.

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Our official petition

While Sekem searches for answers, we’d like to submit our own recommendation.

Leave it exactly as it is.

The ripped jersey has become an unexpected crowd pleaser. It’s athletic. It’s dramatic. It’s surprisingly fashionable. Most importantly, it gives Rugby a little extra… ventilation.

Who’s to say a strategically distressed jersey isn’t the future of sportswear?

file this video under ‘why we love watching Pat Voss’ 📂#foreverfreo pic.twitter.com/Xf6zzuVf0h — Fremantle Dockers (@freodockers) June 7, 2026

Let the fabric fail

Look, we appreciate quality craftsmanship as much as the next person.

But if this particular “fault” just so happens to keep making surprise appearances, we’re certainly not complaining.

So here’s our completely unbiased position: if the investigation discovers a manufacturing issue, that’s wonderful.

If it discovers that Pat Voss and torn jerseys are simply destined to be together, we’d also consider that a win for Rugby.

Now, where do we sign this petition?