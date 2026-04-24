‘Running Point’ Season 2 Is Back With Bigger Beef and Hotter Men

Running Point is back for Season 2 on Netflix, and while the LA Waves are still technically a basketball team, let’s be honest—this show has always been about more than just the scoreboard.

Created by Mindy Kaling alongside Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, the series continues to mix sports, family dysfunction, and just enough romantic tension to make every locker room scene feel slightly suspicious.

Kate Hudson’s Isla Gordon is still running the franchise, still underestimated, and still surrounded by men who cannot agree on anything except the fact that they want control of the LA Waves. And Season 2? It’s basically a full-contact sport for ego, ambition—and yes, attraction.

Because the new season isn’t just about who wins games. It’s about who wins attention.

Think fast! RUNNING POINT S2 is now playing! pic.twitter.com/hAwNhnZLS2 — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) April 23, 2026

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Tommy White: The Pretty Boy Problem

First up, Jake Picking (Jake Picking) enters Running Point as Tommy White, the LA Waves’ newest point guard and immediate walking distraction.

Tommy is the kind of player who looks like he walked straight out of a sportswear campaign—confident, camera-ready, and just self-aware enough to know it. On the court, he delivers. Off the court, he’s chaos wrapped in charm and sweat.

watching the new season of running point for the plot pic.twitter.com/7zsaUFEO3M — ☆ (@MEN_4K) April 23, 2026

The problem? He’s not exactly strategic. He plays fast, talks faster, and somehow manages to make every scene feel like it could turn into either a highlight reel or a disaster in real time.

Is he here to save the team? Complicate it? Accidentally seduce half the cast? The answer seems to be yes.

Marcus Winfield: Star Player, Zero Patience

Then there’s Toby Sandeman (Toby Sandeman) as Marcus Winfield—the kind of athlete who knows exactly how good he is and has no interest in pretending otherwise.

Marcus is the definition of elite talent with elite attitude. When a new coach arrives in the form of Ray Romano’s Norm, Marcus is immediately unimpressed. Adjusting? Not his thing. Sprints? Absolutely not happening.

As Ness bluntly puts it: “Marcus doesn’t run sprints.”

What he does run is the entire emotional temperature of the team. And this season, that temperature keeps spiking.

Travis Bugg: Rebrand Complete (Sort Of)

Chet Hanks (Chet Hanks) returns as Travis Bugg, and he’s… different. Not unrecognizable, but noticeably more controlled—at least on paper.

Sobriety, app-based brain games, and a surprisingly steady relationship with Brielle (Stella Everett) have given Travis a kind of clarity he’s never really had before.

That doesn’t mean he’s calm. It just means his chaos is now slightly more intentional.

He’s still delivering some of the season’s sharpest comedic lines, but there’s a new edge to him—like someone who knows exactly how close they are to slipping back into old habits, but is trying (very loudly) not to.

Dyson Gibbs: Confidence Upgrade, Consequences Loading

Uche Agada returns as Dyson Gibbs, and this season, he’s no longer the underdog quietly fighting for minutes. He’s stepping into main-character energy—and acting like it.

The shift is immediate. The swagger is louder. The decisions are riskier.

Especially when he makes a move on Travis’s girlfriend, Zoé Debay (Aliyah Turner). It’s the kind of storyline that doesn’t just create tension—it practically lights it on fire and walks away.

Dyson wants respect. He might just get chaos instead.

Jay Brown: The Return of Unfinished Chemistry

Jay Ellis returns as Jay Brown, and the energy he brings back into Isla’s orbit on Running Point is anything but neutral.

He and Isla already crossed the line once—Season 1 ended with a kiss that felt less like closure and more like a warning sign. Now he’s back in town, and neither of them seems interested in pretending that moment didn’t happen.

What makes it messier is that nothing about their dynamic feels resolved. It’s not romance in the neat sense. It’s tension that keeps finding excuses to linger in the same room.

And Isla, who is already juggling an entire basketball franchise full of men with opinions, really didn’t need another emotional variable.

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The Real Hook of Season 2

Yes, Running Point is about basketball. But Season 2 makes it very clear: the real game is power, attraction, and timing. Every character is running toward something—status, control, validation, connection—and usually tripping over each other along the way.

The LA Waves may be fictional, but the chemistry? That’s doing very real work.

And if Season 1 was about proving who belongs in the room, Season 2 is about watching what happens when everyone refuses to leave it.

Because in Running Point, nobody’s just playing the game anymore.

They’re running it.

REFERENCE: Netflix