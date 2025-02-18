White Lotus Season 3 Might Just Have Its Most Controversial Family Yet

If there’s one thing The White Lotus does well (aside from making us all crave a luxurious vacation), it’s exploring messy, layered, and downright scandalous relationships. From dysfunctional marriages to questionable friendships, the show has always pushed boundaries. But this season? It might just be diving off the deep end—at least if one particular fan theory is to be believed.

The third season, set in a fictional luxury resort in Thailand, introduces us to the Ratliff family, played by an all-star cast: Jason Isaacs as Timothy, Parker Posey as Victoria, and their trio of grown children—Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lochlan (Sam Nivola). According to Posey, the family is loving but, well… dysfunctional. And based on what we’ve heard, that might be an understatement.

The internet has been buzzing over a scene where Saxon refuses to share a room with his siblings, arguing that it would be weird because they all have “full-grown genitals” (which, sure, but like… okay?). Things get even more eyebrow-raising when Saxon, struggling with his private needs, decides to take matters into his own hands—literally. The only problem? His brother Lochlan seems to linger a little too long while catching an unintentional glimpse through the slightly open bathroom door.

And just when you think it couldn’t get any more awkward, Saxon walks into the bathroom completely naked before shutting the door. What’s even more unsettling? The way he looks back at Lochlan, almost as if he’s setting the bait—like he knows exactly what he’s doing. Cue the internet theorizing that The White Lotus might be hinting at Lochlan being gay—or, at the very least, setting up some truly uncomfortable sibling dynamics. You can watch the whole scene HERE.

And let’s not forget Schwarzenegger, who’s already making waves with his White Lotus debut. Between his unsettlingly intense stares and his, um, revealing first scene (butt cheeks confirmed, peen status TBD), he might just be playing one of the most diabolical characters yet.

One thing’s for sure—this season is going to be wild, and we can’t wait to see how far The White Lotus is willing to go. Buckle up.

You can catch The White Lotus Season 3 airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, with new episodes streaming on Max weekly from Sunday, February 16, to Sunday, April 6.

patrick schwarzenegger knowing all the lyrics is so cutepic.twitter.com/Qdv1oOrbFr — εз (@lsdowner) February 16, 2025

Source: Screen Rant