Sandra Bernhard Talks New Tour, the Power of Comedy, and More

With a career spanning five decades, Sandra Bernhard has solidified her status as an icon, as well as a fearless force in comedy, acting, music, and cultural commentary.

Never one to follow trends, Bernhard has consistently blazed her own trail, influencing generations with her razor-sharp wit, magnetic stage presence, and genre-defying performances. And fortunately for us, the “OG” comedy queen is showing no signs of slowing down.

From the big screen in A24’s Marty Supreme alongside Timothée Chalamet to the second season of Apple TV+’s acclaimed Severance, Bernhard continues to captivate audiences across mediums. Her recent television appearances include standout roles in Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest, Disney +’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and a memorable turn as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Additionally, Bernhard will soon be hitting the road with Shapes & Forms, her brand-new live show brimming with unforgettable one-liners, hilarious new stories, and an eclectic soundtrack. Shapes & Forms is classic Bernhard: unapologetically bold, refreshingly unfiltered, and packed with raw emotion.

“When you find yourself back in the swing of things, you’ll arrive at my doorstep just in time to celebrate,” she says. “Shapes & Forms is going to turn your world upside down with stories of recent dinners out east to exotic adventures around the globe, interwoven with the songs you’ve come to expect from Sandy – Lana, Stevie, Cat, Lionel, Burt, and a million surprises. Kick off your Manolo’s, shimmy out of your Dior, and drop by. Don’t worry, you’ll find a cozy spot somewhere.”

Instinct recently caught up with Bernhard to talk more about the tour, how she continues to reinvent the art of the one-woman show, and what keeps her creative fire burning after decades in the spotlight. The entertainer also opens up about why comedy remains one of the most powerful tools for shifting perspectives and gives a glimpse into her latest acting projects.

Check out the full video interview below.

Sandra Bernhard…

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for one of her live performances.