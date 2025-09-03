Sawyer Hemsley Is Out, Proud, and Posting Thirst Traps

Just one week after stepping out of the closet and into the gay limelight, cookie king Sawyer Hemsley—the co-founder of Crumbl—is serving up something warm, gooey, and just a little spicy. Spoiler: it’s not just cookies.

Hemsley’s post-coming-out glow-up has arrived with a heavy dose of heartfelt reflection, public gratitude, and several Instagram moments that are, in a word, thirsty. (No judgment—we support hydration in all forms.)

“Last week altered my life in a way I’ll never forget,” Hemsley wrote on social media. “I shared with the world, my close friends, my family, and my neighbors that I am gay. It was one of the most vulnerable things I’ve ever done, and while it came with its fair share of online trolls and degrading comments, the love and support I received was more than I could have ever imagined.”

Vulnerability? Check.

Emotional depth? Check.

Boat day with a shirtless muscle buddy? Check and check.

From Cookies to Coming Out

For those who don’t know, Hemsley is the 33-year-old Utah native behind the pink-boxed cookie empire Crumbl. Since launching the brand in 2017 with his cousin, the company has exploded into one of the fastest-growing dessert chains in the U.S.—and Hemsley’s now worth an estimated $70 million.

While internet speculation about his sexuality has been simmering for a while, it boiled over recently thanks to a TikTok by Grant Gibbs (of A Twink and a Redhead fame), who joked it was “obvious” that Hemsley, raised Mormon, was gay. A few days later, Hemsley took control of his narrative with a composed and compassionate coming-out post. Gibbs has since apologized for the premature reveal.

Then Came The Post

And then… the week off. The boat. The gym. The glow. Sawyer hit “post” on a carousel of images that feels like the gay equivalent of a Roman triumph.

“I stepped away from social media for a week to breathe, to reset, and to recenter myself. It was a reminder of who I am, who I’ve always been, and the importance of never shying away from sharing my authentic personality and energy.”

Cue the photos.

Thirst Trap Exhibit A:

Waving a red flag on a luxury boat? Sawyer, we respectfully volunteer to ignore every red flag for you.

Exhibit B:

Two shirtless hunks. One mirror selfie. And the internet is screaming: “Soft launch??”

Exhibit C:

Body-ody-ody. Biceps. Briefs. Booty. Gay Twitter, your new gym inspo has arrived.

Exhibit D:

This sun-drenched lounging pic practically smells like SPF 50 and new beginnings. Mood: recharging gay solar panels.

Bonus Story Snaps:

“Back in the home gym.”



Boat-day solo shot with cheeky charm.



“So here’s a small recap of my week away, and a reintroduction as I step back onto social with a renewed commitment to share my story and my life with you,” Hemsley continued. “I also want to welcome more than 20,000 new friends who have joined me here. I’m rooting for each of you, and I’m so grateful you’re here.”

Someone please put “We’re golden together” on a Crumbl cookie. Limited edition. Rainbow sprinkles. Stat.

“And to those who might be facing a moment similar to mine, or to anyone feeling nervous or afraid to share their truth with the people in their lives—please know you’re not alone. Your story matters, your voice matters, and when you are ready, you’ll find that love is stronger than fear.”

The Gays React

Online, the LGBTQ+ community has responded with the appropriate mix of encouragement, celebration, and investigative thirst. Is the “friend” in the mirror selfie just a pal? Or is this the first episode of Gay Bachelor: Crumbl Edition? For now, all we can do is refresh Hemsley’s feed and speculate wildly.

Whether you came for the cookies or stayed for the abs, Sawyer Hemsley’s journey reminds us that authenticity isn’t just brave—it’s magnetic. And if you happen to find love, community, and a six-pack along the way? Even sweeter.