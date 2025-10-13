Sawyer Hemsley’s Romance Is the Sweetest Thing Since Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies co-founder Sawyer Hemsley has been baking up more than just delicious treats lately—he’s been serving up a new chapter in his personal life. The Instagram post that shook up his followers this past August didn’t just reveal his sweetness for cookies but for life itself. In an emotional post, Hemsley came out as gay, an act of vulnerability that’s not always easy for public figures, especially those with large followings. But as he found out, the love and support that followed was overwhelming.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared a little more about the aftermath of coming out, along with a refreshing update on his romantic life, which now includes a special someone—real estate professional Antonio Bruno.

“Yesterday was the perfect fall date with my boy,” he wrote, sharing a snapshot of the two enjoying a beautiful picnic in Utah’s Alpine Loop. Cue the heart eyes. Their weekend together felt like something straight out of a Pinterest board—cozy, scenic, and wrapped up in an abundance of love.

Hemsley’s life has, indeed, changed in the past few months. But it’s not just the picturesque date with his boyfriend that’s caught people’s attention. It’s the deeper, more personal transformation. Coming out, as Hemsley described, “altered my life in a way I’ll never forget.” Vulnerability isn’t just a word—it’s the soul of his recent journey, and one that he embraced with both arms wide open. Sure, he faced online trolls and degrading comments, as many do when making such a life-changing announcement, but the positive response was “more than I could have ever imagined.”

The reality of navigating social media after such a pivotal moment wasn’t lost on Hemsley. He admitted that stepping back from his accounts for a week wasn’t just about taking a break. It was a recalibration—an opportunity to breathe, reset, and reflect. As he put it: “It was a reminder of who I am, who I’ve always been, and the importance of never shying away from sharing my authentic personality and energy.” For anyone who has ever hit ‘pause’ on social media to regain some mental clarity, it’s a sentiment that resonates deeply.

Of course, not all moments in the story were wrapped in sunshine. The initial outpouring of love Hemsley received came after an unfortunate incident where fellow influencer Gibbs inadvertently ‘outed’ him to the public. In his own apology video, Gibbs described his actions as “nasty” and sincerely regretted the way things played out. But rather than focusing on the negative, Hemsley chose to embrace the positive side of the experience, as he always has with his followers. He’s not just a cookie entrepreneur, but a role model who shows that authenticity and grace go hand in hand.

And just like that, Hemsley returned to Instagram last week, a little more at peace and definitely more open about his life. “I’m still working on getting back to every single message,” he shared, thankful for the thousands of messages, flowers, and support. “Please know how deeply grateful I am,” he wrote to his community, which has only grown in the wake of his announcement.

Now, with over 20,000 new friends on Instagram, Hemsley seems ready to embrace his true self, and he’s bringing everyone along for the ride. He’s grounding his message of kindness and understanding, and has made it clear that it’s “only up from here.”

To anyone out there who might be sitting with the same fears, doubts, or anxieties that Hemsley once faced, he has a clear message: “Your story matters, your voice matters, and when you are ready, you’ll find that love is stronger than fear.” If Sawyer’s journey is anything to go by, it’s a reminder that the best moments in life often come when we take the leap and show the world who we really are.

For those of us following along, Hemsley’s updates are more than just a peek into his life—they’re a reminder of the power of being unapologetically yourself, no matter how many trolls may try to rain on your parade. It’s also an inspiring nod to the love and community that always triumphs in the end.

And as for that “perfect fall date” with his boyfriend? Well, it seems like the first of many to come. Cheers to that, and to a future filled with cookies, love, and all the authenticity in the world.