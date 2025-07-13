Seeing Red + Two For The Price Of One + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Gustavo Correa hitting the beach in Barcelona.

AJ Cast shared his Costa Rica nights:

Brandon Santana celebrated another trip around the sun at his favorite place:

Fozi found his light:

Sam Cushing hit the lake in Chicago:

Alejo Ospina went exploring:

Kurdo was pensive in the pool in Doha:

Fran Tomas was seeing red:

John Arthur Hill got his Fire Island on:

Romance model Kevin Davis scored his latest cover for bestselling author Samantha Morgan:

Artist Drew Fowler had a messy paint night:

Ivan explored the streets of Croatia:

Jesus Marcano went neutral:

Two Johnny Middlebrooks for the price of one: