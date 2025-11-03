When Spooky Meets Sexy: Perez and Cimino’s Día de Muertos Glam

When it comes to turning a red carpet into a runway of both spine-chilling beauty and high-fashion glam, Michael Cimino and Taylor Zakhar Perez have truly mastered the art. At Carlos Eric Lopez’s fifth annual Día de Muertos Gala on Thursday night, the duo embodied a mesmerizing blend of spooky allure and Hollywood sophistication, with their calavera-inspired makeup that stopped everyone in their tracks.

RELATED: Inside the Puerto Rican Getaway That Turned Into a Movement

“Tonight, with all the kind of crazy stuff going on in the United States, you know, us all being here together, standing together, and I think it speaks volumes,” Perez remarked while on the red carpet. And honestly? He couldn’t have said it better. The night was not just a celebration of Día de Muertos, but of resilience, unity, and, of course, style. Watching Cimino and Perez walk side by side was like witnessing a live-action painting of beauty, culture, and defiance — proving that even in the most difficult times, we can still find power in coming together.

RELATED: Taylor Zakhar Perez’s Scorching Shirtless Summer Send-Off

Calavera Glam: A Perfect Blend of Spooky and Stunning

Let’s be real, when it comes to pulling off Día de Muertos glam, you need more than just a sugar skull face — you need style. And these two certainly delivered. Perez and Cimino paid homage to the tradition of calavera (skull) makeup, which symbolizes a vibrant celebration of life in the face of death, but with a twist of modernity that made it unmistakably their own.

Cimino’s makeup, with its intricate skeletal details, brought an almost haunting elegance to his look. Meanwhile, Perez, who’s always been one to push the boundaries of dramatic fashion, added dark accents that were equal parts striking and theatrical. Together, they managed to make something spooky look irresistibly sexy. And, let’s face it, there’s something so beautifully magnetic about the way their gothic makeup and red carpet swagger merged. It’s as if they dared us to be enchanted by death — but make it fashion.

In a room full of elaborate costumes and stunning ensembles, their partnership seemed to outshine everything. The evening had no shortage of stunning visual moments: the altars were pristine, the marigolds brilliant, and the performances electric. But it was Cimino and Perez who became the living embodiment of the night’s theme — the ultimate celebration of life, death, and the artistry in between.

Perez and Cimino Celebrate Music, Memory, and Meaning at the Día de Muertos Gala

As captivating as their looks were, the evening wasn’t just about show-stopping glamour. The Día de Muertos Gala was a cultural experience in its truest form, one that beautifully bridged tradition with contemporary artistry. Live musical performances by DannyLux and Lupita Infante brought the vibrant sounds of Mexican music to the stage, infusing the night with depth, soul, and a little extra spice. Their performances felt like a seamless soundtrack to the evening’s festivities, enriching the overall experience and reminding everyone present that Día de Muertos is more than just an aesthetic — it’s about honoring those we’ve lost and celebrating life with joy.

Through the elaborate altars, the laughter, and the stories shared in remembrance, the gala proved that this is not just a holiday to reflect on the past; it’s a time to connect, have fun, and, yes, turn it up a little. As Perez so eloquently put it, “standing together… speaks volumes.” In a world where it often feels like division is the louder voice, seeing these icons stand in solidarity was not only a beautiful nod to the holiday’s deeper meaning, but also a timely reminder of the strength we can find in community.

Conclusion: Spooky Chic Redefined

Whether it was the fashion, the music, or the spirit of unity that permeated the evening, one thing was clear: Cimino and Perez didn’t just attend the Día de Muertos Gala; they owned it. And, frankly, they may have just redefined spooky season as the chicest time of the year.

Source: Hola