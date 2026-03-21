Shia LaBeouf in Italy: Who Needs Pants When You’ve Got a Scandal?

If you thought Shia LaBeouf was done being the source of headline-grabbing drama, think again. The 39-year-old Transformers star has done it again, and this time, he’s putting his own wild twist on “When in Rome”—or, rather, “When in Italy.” In an unexpected hotel lobby cameo, LaBeouf made quite the impression, wearing only his boxer briefs and a cigarette dangling from his mouth. Yep, we’re not kidding.

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TMZ obtained footage of the actor causing a scene as he approached a woman with a cigarette and a demand:

“C’mon, bro… give me a f***ing match. You got a match?”

The woman, looking slightly embarrassed, hurriedly walks away from the spectacle, clearly not in the mood for a Shia LaBeouf drama moment. We can’t blame her.

And before you start wondering if this was a performance art piece or a new Transformers prequel, let’s just say this isn’t some quirky LaBeouf art project. No, this is just Shia doing what he does best: causing chaos. At least the cigarette was a nice touch.

New Orleans Drama: Assault and Hate Speech Charges

But the Italian hotel lobby isn’t the only place LaBeouf’s been making waves lately. He’s also been in the headlines for a series of unfortunate events back in New Orleans. You may recall the Mardi Gras bar brawl that got him arrested in February. The details aren’t pretty: a scuffle with bar staff, a brief stint on the ground, and a couple of punches thrown in what could only be described as a truly LaBeouf moment.

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Arrested After Alleged Homophobic Outburst at Mardi Gras

@tmz Exclusive 🚨Shia LaBeouf had a wild Mardi Gras night in New Orleans getting into a fight that ended with paramedics and him getting arrested! 😳🚑 TMZ obtained video of the aftermath, showing Shia shirtless outside a French Quarter bar, facing off with a group! More details at link in bio! ♬ original sound – TMZ – TMZ

LaBeouf was taken into custody for the incident, only to find himself back in the news when a new battery charge was tacked onto his legal woes. His request to leave New Orleans for Italy—where he was attending his father’s baptism—was initially denied, given his ongoing substance abuse treatment. But of course, in true Shia fashion, his lawyer found a way around it, and the court eventually allowed him to jet off. Perhaps someone should have added “must wear pants” to the travel approval paperwork. Just a thought.

Shia’s Homophobic Comments: Unraveling or Just Defending Himself?

If you think things couldn’t get any stranger, hold on. In a recent interview with YouTuber Andrew Calhoun, LaBeouf dug himself into an even deeper hole, claiming that his legal mess was all tied to his “homophobia.”

He said, “Honestly, I’m scared of big gay guys. When I’m standing alone and three gay men touch my legs, I get scared.” If that’s his attempt at an apology, it’s… well, let’s just say, “interesting.” He continued, “If that’s considered homophobic, I’m sorry. That’s just who I am.”

It’s unclear if those “big gay guys” will be sending him an apology note anytime soon, but LaBeouf’s comments only add to the sense that this latest chapter in his life is less “comeback” and more “spiral.” It’s a shame, considering he once captivated audiences with his offbeat charm and undeniable talent, but now his unpredictability seems to be overshadowing it all.

Will Shia Ever Find a Quiet Moment?

Shia’s life has been anything but conventional, and if you’re hoping for a peaceful, quiet LaBeouf, you might be waiting a while. From his wild Transformers days to his experimental art pieces (we won’t even get into that live-streamed box performance), LaBeouf has always had a penchant for pushing the boundaries. But these days, it feels like he’s in a race to see just how far he can go before things snap.

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As for now, LaBeouf may have been “molto bene” in Italy, but he’s got to get back to the U.S. pronto—he’s due in court this Thursday in New Orleans. Whether he’ll be wearing more than his boxer briefs when he shows up remains to be seen.

Source: The Chosun Daily and TMZ