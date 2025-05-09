‘Sí’ Is More Than Music—It’s Christian Chávez’s Boldest Statement Yet

If you’re a queer person who’s ever been told to tone it down, straighten it up, or hide it away, Christian Chávez’s new era isn’t just music—it’s a rallying cry dressed in nipple pasties and shimmering rebirth. And if that sounds dramatic…good. So is he. So are we.

At 41, the former RBD heartthrob is doing something braver than a reunion tour or a career reinvention: he’s telling the truth. On Sí, his new four-song EP, Chávez doesn’t just sing—he testifies. It’s a raw, unfiltered look at the damage done when you’re forced to trade your authenticity for acceptance. “My soul needed a painful revolution,” he says. “To heal, this EP is more than songs and images. It is a manifesto about me and my new life. I became my own f*cking hero.”

The transformation is not subtle. In the music video for “Si Te Hablara De Él” (“If I Told You About Him”), Chávez begins crumpled on the floor in a white gown, a vision of fragility lit only by shadows. Enter two masked figures (think The Traitors, but queerer and with better intentions), who lift him up, strip him down, and release him—pasties, pride, and all—into a cleansing pool of water. What begins as eerie becomes ethereal. This is not a bath. This is a baptism.

For longtime fans—and anyone who remembers that 2007 moment when he was blackmailed and outed via leaked photos of his Canadian wedding—this isn’t just poignant; it’s monumental. Back then, Chávez was one of the most visible pop stars in Latin America. Coming out wasn’t just personally risky; it was career-ending. And indeed, it nearly was. “I gave my power to someone else and then my voice was taken away when I revealed my sexual preference and having to wear it like a scarlet letter in front of the whole world.”

His post-outing spiral included depression, addiction, and toxic relationships. Romantic love, he writes, “only brought more destruction.” That kind of candor isn’t just cathartic—it’s revolutionary in a music culture where machismo still reigns and LGBTQ+ stories are often sanitized, if told at all.

But Chávez didn’t disappear. He clawed his way back with TV roles on The House of Flowers and Daughter From Another Mother, building a quiet resilience that exploded back onto the main stage when RBD launched their Soy Rebelde world tour in 2023. That massive comeback reminded the world what they loved about him. But now? He’s reminding them why they should.

His EP Sí isn’t just another pop project. It’s a glittering, aching, unapologetic reclamation. The title alone is a declaration: yes to pain, yes to healing, yes to being queer in public, in pasties, in power.

And look, not everyone’s going to get it. Some will ask why a man in his 40s is still singing about trauma. But anyone who’s had to come out, get cut down, and build themselves back from the glittery rubble will get it instantly. Because healing isn’t linear, and sometimes it sounds like a synth-heavy ballad echoing off a tiled floor as a robe hits the ground.

So to the gays, the girlies, and the queers who grew up watching Christian Chávez trying to smile through it all—this EP is for you. It’s the sound of a man finally shedding everything that isn’t him. And as he walks into the light—bare, bold, bejeweled—you can’t help but cheer: Sí, Christian. Sí.