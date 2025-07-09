Snooki Officiates 2nd Gay Wedding This Thursday on ‘Jersey Shore’

Gym. Tan. Gay love.

MTV reality staple Jersey Shore is in the midst of its landmark 14th season and viewers still watching the drunken drama will see standout Snooki (real name Nicole Polizzi) officiate a gay wedding on the next episode airing Thursday, July 10.

Advertisement

For those of you who didn’t know – including me – Snooki became an ordained minister circa 2014 or 2015 so that she could legally wed her gay hair stylist to his fiancé. With the episode airing on Thursday, Snooki now becomes a two-time gay wedding official. How’s that for allyship?

Matthew McGuire and Christopher Rimi, who tied the knot back in November 2024, will see at least a glimpse of their wedding ceremony on MTV, which was hosted in Staten Island. And anyone who’s a longstanding fan of Jersey Shore knows there’s a lot of history between Staten Island and beach towns in New Jersey.

Matthew McGuire told SILive: “Christopher and Nicole met over 15 years ago at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. They stayed in contact over the years, and when it came time to select an officiant, Nicole was the obvious choice. She had officiated one other wedding before, and it felt like the perfect full-circle moment. Christopher and I, as well as many of the people in the wedding party, met down the Shore as well—so it was perfect.”

Advertisement

Now, my question is… Did Matthew and Christopher need to hire a photographer/videographer for their wedding when there was a whole fucking MTV camera crew already filming?

It’s also worth mentioning that Snooki came out as bisexual, or at least questioning, in a 2014 interview. Though she’s remained tight lipped on the subject since then.

Is Jersey Shore’s Justin May the Guido of Your Dreams? – Instinct Magazine

Who still appears on Jersey Shore?

Advertisement

Despite the landmark 14th season, all cast members from the original 2009 airing are still participating in the series. However, certain cast members may only appear in guest or recurring roles. Snooki, DJ Pauly D, Mike the Situation, Jwoww, Vinny and Deena have all appeared as main characters since the reboot in 2018. Sammi Sweetheart finally returned to Jersey Shore in 2024 after ignoring the reboot completely for nearly 6 years.

Don’t forget to tune in to Jersey Shore on MTV this Thursday, July 10, at 8PM to watch an awesome gay wedding! And an overdue congratulations to the newlyweds, Matthew and Christopher!

Do you still watch Jersey Shore? Who’s your favorite cast member? Are you excited to see a gay wedding on Thursday? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!

Source: SILive