One-on-One with the Stars and Creators of ‘I Don’t Understand You’

I Don’t Understand You, the latest offbeat comedy-horror film from directors Brian Crano and David Joseph Craig, plunges audiences into a hilariously nightmarish vacation that goes wildly off the rails. It also explores love, anxiety, and cultural disconnection through a distinctly queer lens.

Starring Nick Kroll and Andrew Rannells as Dom and Cole, a gay couple on the cusp of adopting a baby, they set off on what’s meant to be a romantic Italian getaway. But after getting hopelessly lost on their way to dinner, the pair find themselves stranded in a rural village during a torrential downpour. With no cell service, language skills, and mounting tension, their trip and relationship begins to spiral out of control.

Inspired by Crano and Craig’s own real-life travel misadventures, the film made its world premiere at SXSW 2024, hit theaters nationwide on June 6, and is now available on digital VOD.

Instinct recently caught up with Kroll, who is best known for co-creating and starring in the Emmy-winning Netflix hit Big Mouth, and Rannells, whose celebrated Broadway background brings depth and nuance to the project. The duo opened up about their starring roles in I Don’t Understand You, how their established comedic chemistry shaped their on-screen dynamic, and what it was like portraying characters inspired by the film’s creators.

We also sat down with Crano and Craig, who spoke candidly about how their own travel misadventures inspired the story and how they channeled those experiences into a sharp, genre-blending narrative. They also shared why Kroll and Rannells were their ideal casting choices and the deeper themes they hope will resonate with queer audiences.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Nick Kroll & Andrew Rannells…

Brian Crano & David Joseph Craig…