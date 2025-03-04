Are Straight Men Not Showering Daily? Dylan Efron Chimes In

Something smelly is afoot in the Traitors castle, and no, it’s not just Tom Sandoval’s persistent flatulence. Dylan Efron—Zac Efron’s lesser-known (but equally swoon-worthy) baby brother—has stepped into the spotlight of the third season of Peacock’s Scottish mystery series. But now, he’s gone and set his own personal plot twist by publicly supporting the anti-shower movement. That’s right, folks—Dylan Efron, a man with all the good looks of his famous older brother, is telling us to skip the soap and water.

In a recent episode of the Are You Okay? podcast, Efron was asked to name something he finds overrated. Without a second’s hesitation, he threw down the ultimate unpopular opinion: “I think people shower too much.” Excuse me?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Are You Okay? (@areyouokayshow)

Efron, with the authority of someone who has just solved the world’s greatest problem, went on to elaborate: “We take way too many showers. I go in the pool a lot—like, there’s chlorine. It’s killing everything.” Hmm, Dylan, sweetie, I think chlorine’s doing more harm to your hair than anything it’s “killing,” but I digress.

The host, Bri Morales, rightfully pointed out that while chlorine is a solid disinfectant, it isn’t exactly a body scrub. But Dylan, ever the determined anti-hygiene crusader, had an answer for that too: “We don’t need to soap our bodies every time we’re in the shower, either. That’s way too much!” Alright, but let me get this straight: you don’t wash your body after all the gross stuff you’ve been doing on the show? That’s where I draw the line, Dylan.

As much as I appreciate his conviction—and the fact that he’s probably saving on water bills—let’s not forget the icky challenges he’s been through. I can’t stop thinking about that nightmarish larvae box he bravely crawled into. You’re telling me that after crawling into a box full of squirmy bugs and dirt, you’d just dip into a pool and call it a day? If that’s the case, Dylan, I might have to reconsider my crush on you.

Now, before we write Dylan off completely as a wellness influencer who’s gone a bit too far, let’s take a moment for his redemption arc. He did say one genuinely endearing thing during the interview: “I really like sunsets.” Aww, how sweet. He’s a romantic at heart! But it still baffles me that rich and famous people, whose bathroom counters are probably lined with the finest skincare products, are the ones leading the charge against showers. Seriously, if I were wealthy enough to afford a fleet of personal assistants, I’d be asking them to stockpile bottles of Le Labo Rose 31 shower gel just in case the apocalypse comes early. Body odor does not need to be part of our end-of-the-world narrative.

But hey, maybe Dylan’s right. Maybe we’re over-washing. But if there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that his stance on cleanliness is definitely a hot take—and not the kind you’re bringing into the bedroom after a good scrub.

Source: The Cut