Superman’s New Power? It’s Not Just His Strength—It’s On His Crotch!

Turns out, it’s not just kryptonite that gets Superman weak in the knees.

RELATED: WATCH: David Corenswet’s Audition Tape Has Been Released

When David Corenswet first stepped into the iconic red cape and skintight suit as the new Superman, the world’s collective thirst meter hit an all-time high. Sure, the movie’s action, plot, and acting were all top-tier (we suppose), but let’s be real here: It’s that spandex that’s got the gays gasping for air.

Advertisement

While the world may debate Corenswet’s Clark Kent persona, there’s no arguing that his most noteworthy performance might just be… his bulge.

Advertisement

A new set of behind-the-scenes photos has hit the internet, and one, in particular, has become the talk of every social media feed. It shows David casually reclining in a chair, his Superman suit pulled tight over his muscular form. And, well, let’s just say his assets are front and center. To say it’s a “prominent” bulge would be an understatement—it’s practically sending out its own SOS signal.

RELATED: David Corenswet’s Testicle Incident Steals the Show

Advertisement

If you’ve ever wondered how fast the internet can explode over a well-placed zipper, we’ve got your answer: immediately. David’s suit has become as much a part of the meme ecosystem as the movie itself, with fans declaring him their “new superhero crush.” And let’s face it, the moment that bulge entered the picture, the entire internet collectively had to pause and take a breath.

But the best part? The reactions have been absolutely unhinged. Let’s take a look at just a few that perfectly capture the global reaction to the bulge heard ’round the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And we get it. This isn’t just about a superhero getting the job done—David Corenswet’s portrayal has redefined what it means to save the day. The real superpower here?

Advertisement

Making hearts race with just a glance. Gays across Twitter have made their feelings known in one too many thirsty tweets, calling it the “best part” of the film. And they’re not wrong—no one expected Superman’s greatest strength to be in the… front of his suit.

Advertisement

And as we all recover from the pure spectacle that is Corenswet’s superhero physique, the real question remains: Is there anyone out there who isn’t just a little bit in love with Superman now? It’s clear: The gays have a new superhero—and he’s packing much more than just muscle.

So, here’s to David Corenswet, the man who’s somehow made the world of superheroes even hotter, one bulge-filled shot at a time. We’ll be right here, trying to keep our cool. For the sake of humanity.