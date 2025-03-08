‘Swing For The Fences’ Is the Bold Call to Live Unapologetically

Move over, basic pop songs. Elton John and Brandi Carlile have just gifted the world a dazzling piece of musical joy that has LGBTQ+ pride written all over it. The dynamic duo’s latest single, ‘Swing For The Fences’, isn’t just a track—it’s a love letter to every queer kid out there, a shout of self-assurance wrapped in rock ‘n’ roll glory.

Released today (March 5) as part of their highly anticipated album Who Believes In Angels?, the song doesn’t just deliver on sound; it delivers a message. A message for anyone who has ever felt like an outsider or been held back by the weight of their fears and doubts. And who better to champion this message than two legendary queer artists with stories of overcoming adversity and living their truth? This isn’t just music; it’s a movement.

Carlile, with that signature authenticity, shares, “Swing For The Fences was a little gem I took into the studio with me: I’m a gay woman, Elton’s a gay man and we both have families, and our dreams have come true.” Let that sink in for a second. They’re not just writing songs; they’re living proof that being unapologetically yourself can lead to the most beautiful, fulfilling life. Carlile continues, “I was thinking, wouldn’t it be cool to write an anthem for young gay kids out there that calls them into a bigger, more elegant, more fabulous life. Just like ‘go, go! Don’t let anything hold you back!’”

And yes, if that doesn’t get your heart racing with excitement and pride, nothing will. This isn’t just a song for the radio—it’s a declaration to the world that queer kids have the power to live boldly, dream big, and never apologize for who they are.

Sir Elton adds his magic to the mix, recalling the moment the song clicked into place during recording: “When we recorded Swing For The Fences, it was the moment that crystallised where the album was going. It was hard to get to that point, but we knew we had to rise to the occasion and we all just felt this massive sense of joy and euphoria. After our initial difficulties, all the uncertainties started to dissipate when this song came together. It just sounded great.”

That euphoria? You can hear it in the track. The infectious energy jumps through the speakers and grabs you by the soul. It’s rock ‘n’ roll with a heart, and it’s impossible not to feel empowered when the chorus hits. It’s like the kind of anthem you’ve been waiting for all your life—and then some.

‘Swing For The Fences’ is just the latest preview of what’s to come from Who Believes In Angels?, which drops April 4 via Island EMI. If the rest of the album carries this much heart, there’s no doubt it will be another classic in the making. Featuring collaborations from long-time Elton John partner Bernie Taupin, as well as musical legends like Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Pino Palladino, this album is shaping up to be an absolute masterpiece.

But that’s not all. To celebrate the album’s release, Carlile and Elton are bringing their iconic collaboration to life on stage with a special show at The London Palladium on March 26. The best part? You can grab tickets by pre-ordering the album. So, if you’re craving a chance to witness this magic live, now’s your chance to get in on the action.

Of course, no creative process comes without its fair share of drama. Last month, we learned that the creation of the album wasn’t always smooth sailing. According to Carlile, the two icons had their moments, including one where Elton, frustrated with the process, smashed his iPad and told Carlile to “fuck off.” But hey, if it leads to tracks like ‘Swing For The Fences,’ we’re here for it. After all, art is never born from perfection—it thrives on chaos, passion, and a bit of sparkle.

So, whether you’re a seasoned Elton fan, a Brandi Carlile super-fan, or just someone who needs a little extra boost of confidence today, ‘Swing For The Fences’ is here to remind you: you’ve got this. Go big, go fabulous, and never let anyone—or anything—hold you back.

Source: NME