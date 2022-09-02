‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Actors THEN and NOW

As we all know by now, MTV’s hit supernatural series ‘Teen Wolf’ is having a movie revival, and it is now in post-production, which just means that its release date is nearing.

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ is set almost a decade in the future at the town of Beacon Hills, and Scott McCall’s (Tyler Posey) teenage years are over. He is still the alpha werewolf, but the film will introduce a new teen wolf named Eli Hale (Vince Mattis) who happens to be Derek Hale’s (Tyler Hoechlin) 15-year-old son, as well as Scott’s successor to the “teen wolf” title.

A lot of the original characters in the series will be reprising their roles in the movie revival, and the notable actors and actresses include: Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, Melissa Ponzio, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Ian Bohen, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Colton Haynes, Khylin Rhambo, and John Posey.

Speaking of the returning cast, let’s focus our attention on the hotties of ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie,’ and how they are still HOT AF then and now!

The official premiere date of ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ is yet to be announced, but it is expected to be released sometime in October 2022 on Paramount+.

Source: alphanewscall.com