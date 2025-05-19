The Hotline Went Cold: RAINN Pulls Support for LGBTQ+ Survivors

Let’s set the scene: It’s 2025, the White House is once again occupied by a man whose idea of “diversity training” probably includes a framed photo of Caitlyn Jenner on a golf cart. And now, as if ripped from the pages of a bad political satire, one of America’s largest and most trusted organizations for survivors of sexual violence is doing a high-profile disappearing act on queer and immigrant communities — and the punchline is about as funny as a root canal during Pride Month.

Enter stage right: the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, better known as RAINN, whose reputation as a lifeline for survivors is now being drenched in political cowardice.

According to The New York Times, RAINN has quietly told its crisis hotline staff to stop referring callers to any resources that run afoul of Donald Trump’s executive orders banning diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. In plain English: Don’t you dare hand someone a lifeline if they’re gay, trans, an immigrant, or all three. That might cost RAINN their precious federal funding.

Gone from RAINN’s internal referral list are mental health hotlines for LGBTQ+ people, groups that educate on sex-based discrimination, and even books that acknowledge male-on-male or female-on-female sexual violence. Because, you know, apparently those things no longer happen in Trump’s America. The new guidelines reportedly took effect three months ago, according to a RAINN spokesperson, which means this isn’t just an ugly rumor — it’s policy.

To put this in perspective: RAINN’s hotline served 460,000 people in 2024. That’s nearly half a million people reaching out in moments of crisis — and now, some of them are being handed a sanitized menu of resources that avoids triggering the political sensitivities of a man whose understanding of “consent” is, let’s say, generously disputed.

Volunteers inside RAINN are not taking this quietly. Back in February, they sent a letter to leadership that basically screamed “Are you kidding me?” in eloquent, heartfelt language.

One part reads, “When trans, queer, Black, brown, Asian and undocumented survivors come to the hotline in crisis, we are not allowed to provide them with the same level of supportive care as other survivors.” Another section drives it home: “RAINN may face uncertain risks in the future if we stand by marginalized survivors, but we are certain to lose our values now if we do not stand with them today.“

Snaps to whoever wrote that, by the way. That’s the kind of statement that deserves to be printed on a protest sign, a T-shirt, and maybe even carved into the walls of a very disappointed lesbian-owned bookstore.

So how did we get here? Well, the Trump administration 2.0 has made it its mission to punish any group that dares to practice inclusion. That includes universities, nonprofits, and yes — even hotlines for sexual assault survivors. And RAINN, once considered unshakable, has now joined the likes of Columbia University in the compliance club.

Let’s not sugarcoat it: This isn’t just an institutional betrayal. It’s a deeply personal one. Survivors who are queer or trans already face some of the highest rates of sexual violence — and now they’re being told that their pain is politically inconvenient.

But here’s the thing about queer folks: we don’t scare easy. We’ve survived closeted families, bathroom bills, gay conversion camps, and watching Glee sober. If RAINN thinks it can quietly erase our needs from its list of priorities, it’s clearly forgotten that our community knows how to make noise — and we’ve got glitter, megaphones, and decades of hard-won rage to throw at the problem.

The takeaway? There’s no such thing as neutrality when the stakes are this high. You’re either for all survivors, or you’re playing favorites to keep your budget safe. And queer people? We notice who shows up — and who folds.

So, dear RAINN: If you’re reading this, we’re still watching. And we still believe in your mission — but only if you have the guts to live up to it.

Until then, we’ll be over here doing what we’ve always done: caring for our own. Loudly. Unapologetically. And with a whole lot of side-eye. 🏳️‍🌈

If you or someone you know is a survivor and needs support, we encourage you to seek out LGBTQ+-affirming hotlines and organizations. They still exist — even if RAINN won’t point you to them.

