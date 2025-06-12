Rewriting the Wedding Script: When Family Doesn’t RSVP, Community Does

Nick Matson has a color palette, a cake tier strategy, a first dance choreographed to perfection, and a guest list that topped out at a solid hundred. But what he doesn’t have—at least not entirely—is parental support.

His July wedding is fast approaching, and while everything from centerpieces to RSVP tracking is under control, the emotional RSVP from his father and stepmother came with a gutting asterisk: no to the ceremony, yes to the reception.

“When I told them I proposed to Mike, they did not give me a single emotion, a congrats, a happy for you,” Matson, better known online as AuthenNick, says over Zoom. The silence was louder than a string quartet.

They eventually offered a half-step of presence, attending the party but skipping the vows, citing religious objections. It’s a compromise that, while diplomatic on paper, carries the emotional temperature of a hotel salad.

TikTok Therapy and Chosen Family Values

After processing the news, Matson turned to the modern oracle of communal venting: TikTok. The video—part heartbreak, part resilience—has racked up nearly 100,000 likes and 14,000 comments, with strangers rushing to say what his parents didn’t.

“It’s not a gay wedding, it’s just their son’s wedding, it’s on them if they don’t understand.”

“Their son should be first above anything. Sorry they are causing you pain.”

“I’ll send my parents. They’re always down for a wedding.”

And just like that, what started as personal disappointment turned into something many queer people know all too well: collective healing in the comment section.

It’s the same spirit that fuels Stand in Pride, the nonprofit and app that grew out of a viral moment in 2021. Back then, one stranger offered to step in as a parent for a same-sex couple whose biological families had ghosted them on their big day. Now, the group has over 60,000 users and a mission: to make sure no queer person walks down the aisle feeling alone.

“I want to do something,” says Stand in Pride founder Daniel Blevins.

“The backlash that’s happening politically is making people realize… Standing in for someone on the most important day of their life is an easy way to give back.”

It’s not just about showing up. It’s about saying, you are worthy of celebration, not in spite of who you are, but because of it.

Nick, Unapologetically

Matson’s story doesn’t end in disappointment. He’s sober now, after battling addiction. He’s in love. And maybe most importantly, he’s in alignment—with himself.

“You would think as a parent, you’d want to be supportive of that,” he says. “And I understand he’s got his beliefs, but it does not make it easy.”

The TikTok fallout opened the door to further conversations with his father. Hence, the reception-only compromise. And while it’s not perfect, Matson knows he’s not alone. His biological mom, by contrast, is fully on board and already dress shopping with wedding-level enthusiasm.

He’s also found community support invaluable—especially when that community looks like thousands of stand-ins, offering their open arms, wedding RSVPs, and yes, probably a signature cocktail or two.

“There’s got to be people out there that have nobody, and to have people in our community that volunteer and give back in that way, I think it’s beautiful.”

Pride, with a Side of RSVP

The Stand in Pride app functions like a social platform. Users can upload pictures, set a travel radius (100 to 1,000 miles—no pressure, road trippers), and connect with others willing to show up, literally and emotionally. There’s also a queer-affirming business directory, and plans to evolve the platform into a learning hub for queer history and allyship.

“People are scared, but the need has always been there,” Blevins says. “There just hasn’t been an outlet for it until now.”

And that’s the quiet revolution happening here—not just queer people asking for support, but a wave of chosen families answering with action, cake forks in hand.

Whether it’s on an altar, a dance floor, or a Zoom call, queer joy keeps finding a way. Even when some seats are left empty, others are filled with love loud enough to drown out the silence.

Because weddings aren’t about who won’t show up. They’re about who does. And honey, we brought glitter.

Source: USA Today