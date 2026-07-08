‘The Shards’ Has Found Ryan Murphy’s Next Trio of Heartthrobs

The Shards is already generating buzz, and if there is one thing Ryan Murphy knows how to do besides deliver addictive television, it is finding the next generation of stars. His latest project, The Shards, is packed with fresh talent, handsome newcomers, and enough mystery to keep audiences guessing from beginning to end.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis, The Shards is based on Ellis’ autofiction/fictionalized memoir about his final year of high school in Los Angeles in 1981. The story follows a 17-year-old version of Ellis as life at the elite Buckley School is thrown into chaos by the arrival of enigmatic new student Robert Mallory. As friendships begin to unravel, the looming threat of a serial killer known as The Trawler casts a shadow over everyone. Stylish, suspenseful, and psychologically charged, The Shards has all the ingredients of a Ryan Murphy obsession in the making.

Meet the Hot New Men of The Shards

Igby Rigney as Bret Easton Ellis

Igby Rigney has quietly become one of Hollywood’s most exciting young actors, and The Shards could be the role that launches him even further. Since making his television debut on Blue Bloods in 2018, he has appeared in The Fall of the House of Usher, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Grey’s Anatomy, F9, and Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club.

Fans who watched The Midnight Club already know Rigney can convincingly play dark and unsettling characters after portraying a sociopathic serial killer. That experience should serve him well in the unsettling world of The Shards, where nothing is ever quite as it seems.

Homer Gere as Robert Mallory

Yes, Homer Gere comes from Hollywood royalty. The son of Richard Gere may have a famous surname, but he is taking a refreshingly grounded approach to building his career.

After appearing in the latest season of Euphoria, where viewers praised his refreshingly natural physique, Gere now takes on one of the most intriguing roles in The Shards. Robert Mallory is the mysterious newcomer whose arrival coincides with a string of terrifying events, making him one of the series’ most important characters.

Although Gere has spoken about appreciating his father’s guidance, he is also forging his own path through auditions, smaller roles, and steadily gaining experience. With The Shards already attracting attention for its layered story and psychological twists, this could be the performance that firmly puts him on Hollywood’s radar.

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Graham Campbell as Thom Wright

Graham Campbell may be a newer face for television audiences, but theatre lovers have already taken notice. A Juilliard graduate, Campbell made his professional debut in the acclaimed production of Appropriate in 2023.

His momentum is only growing. This August, he is also set to appear alongside Willem Dafoe and Greta Lee in Late Fame, making it an exciting season for the rising actor. Between prestige projects and The Shards, Campbell is quickly building an impressive résumé.

A Cast Worth Watching

The trio will be joined by Hayes Warner as Debbie Schaffer, Wes Bentley as Terry Schaffer, Kaia Gerber as Susan Reynolds, Evan Rachel Wood as Liz Schaffer, Jordan Roth as Steven Reinhardt, and Owen Painter.

Ryan Murphy has built a reputation for spotting talent before everyone else catches on, and The Shards feels like another example of that winning formula. Come for the gripping mystery and shocking twists, but do not be surprised if you leave with a few new celebrity crushes. Between its compelling story and its undeniably attractive cast, The Shards already looks poised to become one of television’s hottest new obsessions.

The Shards premieres on August 5 on FX and FX on Hulu.