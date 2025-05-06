In Conversation with the Stars and Director of ‘The Wedding Banquet’

With warmth, wit, and a touch of chaos, The Wedding Banquet marks a triumphant return to the classic romantic comedy with a fresh, queer, and deeply culturally resonant twist.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Andrew Ahn, this reimagining of Ang Lee‘s award-winning story follows Angela and her partner Lee, who have been struggling with unsuccessful IVF treatments they can no longer afford. Meanwhile, their close friend Min – the closeted heir to a multinational fortune – faces a looming visa expiration. When Min’s boyfriend rejects his proposal, he turns to Angela with an unconventional offer: a green card marriage in exchange for funding another round of IVF.

However, their quiet elopement plans quickly spiral into chaos when Min’s formidable grandmother arrives from Korea, determined to throw a lavish wedding.

Anchored by a powerhouse ensemble cast including Lily Marie Tran, Bowen Yang, Joan Chen, Han Gi-chan, Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung, and Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone, The Wedding Banquet is as much about love and family as it is about identity, forgiveness, and the joyful messiness of forging your own path.

The Wedding Banquet is now playing in theaters, and Instinct had the opportunity to sit down with Ahn, Gladstone, and Tran to talk more about this heartfelt comedy of errors. Throughout the interview, the trio open up about their personal resonance behind the project, the significance of portraying queer and BIPOC stories with nuance and humor, and how they hope the film sparks deeper reflection and representation on screen.

Check out the full video interview below.

Andrew Ahn, Lily Gladstone, & Kelly Marie Tran…