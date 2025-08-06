These Underwear Day Pics Are Giving Us Major Heat

Let’s be real, there’s no wrong way to celebrate National Underwear Day when you’ve got a lineup of men who know how to serve a look. And this year, one genius on social media kicked things off by asking people to share their “best pics” to mark the occasion. The result? A flood of jaw-dropping content that’s so ferocious, it’ll have you questioning your life choices.
So in the spirit of National Underwear Day, here’s a rundown of the ultimate thirst traps that’ve got everyone’s feed popping.
- Chris Evans
Chris Evans, aka Captain America, is the guy who saves the world and ruins us all at the same time. His Calvin Klein ad alone should be classified as a national treasure. This man knows exactly how to keep us on edge while looking flawless.
- Nick Jonas
Let’s just say Nick Jonas doesn’t need to do much—he already knows how to bring the heat.
- Bad Bunny
Leave it to Bad Bunny to make National Underwear Day feel like a full-on event. He’s got that kind of unapologetic, spicy energy that makes us weak in the knees. Full of confidence, full of heat. Exactly what we needed.
- Taylor Zakhar Perez
Taylor Zakhar Perez isn’t just cute—he’s got that special something that gets your heart racing. He went from “oh, he’s cute” to “take my breath away” real quick. Seriously, can we talk about that waist? Iconic.
- Mason Mount
And of course, Mason Mount. Not only is he a soccer legend, but this man knows how to work a pair of underwear. Between his field skills and Instagram game, he’s a whole mood—and we’re all just along for the ride.
- Shawn Mendes
And last but certainly not least, we’ve got the Canadian crooner himself, Shawn Mendes. He’s been teasing us with his dreamy looks for years, but this National Underwear Day, he really gave us something to scream about. With those abs, who could resist?