Thicc Thighs + Taking A Dive + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week starting with Ramon, who stopped traffic down in Rio.
Thai showed off his red, white and thicc thighs:
Juan has a black cowboy hat and he’s not afraid to wear it:
Roberto Portales did all kinds of “sets” before sitting:
Patrick McDonald went night swimming in Mexico:
Gustavo Correa kept it clean:
Noah Richter gives good profile:
Blake McGrath served up a WICKED breakfast (click image to play):
Mehmet was looking very serious:
Wesley wore red and a smile:
Troy popped a squat:
Olympian Tom Daley taught Oliver Muhl how to dive (kinda, sorta):
Kaelan is much more than his closet:
Kyle Krieger said hello from Hawaii:
We’re obsessed with this gorgeous take on “Not That Girl” from WICKED (click image to play video). by out recording artist Cornelius Versa: