Thicc Thighs + Taking A Dive + More Eye Candy

| By

Ramon

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week starting with Ramon, who stopped traffic down in Rio.

Thai showed off his red, white and thicc thighs:

Thai wore wide stripes on those thicc thighs

Juan has a black cowboy hat and he’s not afraid to wear it:

juan

Roberto Portales did all kinds of “sets” before sitting:

roberto

Patrick McDonald went night swimming in Mexico:

patrickm

Gustavo Correa kept it clean:

gustavo

Noah Richter gives good profile:

Noah

Blake McGrath served up a WICKED breakfast (click image to play):

blake

Mehmet was looking very serious:

mehmet

Wesley wore red and a smile:

wesley

Troy popped a squat:

troy

Olympian Tom Daley taught Oliver Muhl how to dive (kinda, sorta):

tomdaly

Kaelan is much more than his closet:

kaelan

Kyle Krieger said hello from Hawaii:

KyleK

We’re obsessed with this gorgeous take on “Not That Girl” from WICKED (click image to play video). by out recording artist Cornelius Versa:

corneliusV

