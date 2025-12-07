Thicc Thighs + Taking A Dive + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week starting with Ramon, who stopped traffic down in Rio.

Thai showed off his red, white and thicc thighs:

Juan has a black cowboy hat and he’s not afraid to wear it:

Roberto Portales did all kinds of “sets” before sitting:

Patrick McDonald went night swimming in Mexico:

Gustavo Correa kept it clean:

Noah Richter gives good profile:

Blake McGrath served up a WICKED breakfast (click image to play):

Mehmet was looking very serious:

Wesley wore red and a smile:

Troy popped a squat:

Olympian Tom Daley taught Oliver Muhl how to dive (kinda, sorta):

Kaelan is much more than his closet:

Kyle Krieger said hello from Hawaii:

We’re obsessed with this gorgeous take on “Not That Girl” from WICKED (click image to play video). by out recording artist Cornelius Versa: