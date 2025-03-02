T-Shirt Love + Thick Thighs + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Emerson Silva, who was a flirty fur-ball.
Gustavo Naspolini solved his ‘pale problem’ on Miami Beach:
Sebastian fibbed to the camera:
T-shirt (and thick thighs) of the week:
Bear soup was on the menu in Florida:
Chris Bednarik (aka Mr. Slovakia) covered Playgirl Magazine:
InstaHunk twofer as romance model guy Kevin Davis and Broadway’s Jim Newman met up in Atlanta this week:
Bruno Alcantara threw down at the Sao Paulo Carnival:
…Ramon went with red in Rio…
…while João Lima found a different vibe in Rio: