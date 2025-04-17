Throwback to When Aaron Taylor-Johnson Broke the Internet

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein

Okay, to be fair, when does Aaron Taylor-Johnson NOT break the internet?

Sure, Bad Bunny’s Calvin Klein campaign is eating up the timeline right now—and rightfully so—but let’s throw it back for a second to when Kraven the Hunter star and literal daddy Aaron Taylor-Johnson sent the internet into cardiac arrest with his Calvin Klein ads. Because let’s be honest… are those ten-pack abs? Twelve? Who’s counting?

aaron taylor johnson for calvin klein pic.twitter.com/OyJl8IJB6l — best of aaron taylor johnson (@atjarchive) March 15, 2023

Before Bad Bunny was smoldering in minimalist CK briefs, Aaron was out here devouring entire campaigns, giving us Adonis core in black-and-white. The man has had several CK moments over the years, but his 2023 drop? Easily one of the sexiest. Bro was built. Chiseled. Straight-up marble statue energy.

light it up. introducing Aaron Taylor-Johnson Calvins or nothing pic.twitter.com/m4BYvbeyss — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) March 15, 2023

And remember his 2010 ad? He was leaner back then—sleek, smooth, with just enough sculpt to make us weak in the knees. But now? We’re talking full-on Greek god realness. He’s aged like fine wine that also bench presses.

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein

And those CK abs weren’t just for show—Taylor-Johnson has been putting in the work. His roles aren’t just thirst traps—they’re physically intense. From swinging through trees in Kraven the Hunter to prowling through gothic darkness in Nosferatu, 2024 had him booked, busy, and buff. It’s no wonder his body is Calvin Klein-certified.

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein

Now he’s taking his talents to the apocalypse in 28 Years Later, the long-awaited sequel to 28 Weeks Later (2007) and 28 Days Later (2002). With a cast stacked with Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes, and OGs like Danny Boyle, Alex Garland, and Anthony Dod Mantle all back on deck, this is shaping up to be the cinematic event of 2025. Oh—and Cillian Murphy is executive producing. Just a little extra spice.

The film drops June 20, 2025, via Columbia and Sony in the US and UK, but until then, we’ll be rewatching every ATJ Calvin Klein campaign on loop and pretending we’re not sweating.

So yeah, shoutout to Bad Bunny—but Aaron Taylor-Johnson in CK? That was a moment. A movement. A masterpiece. Catch him soon in 28 Years Later, but don’t say we didn’t warn you when you start drooling again.

