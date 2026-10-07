Tom Ford’s Latest Collection Is Giving James Bond in Daisy Dukes

If Tom Ford is bringing anything back for Spring/Summer 2027, it is definitely the heat. Tom Ford’s latest collection turned Paris Fashion Week into something of a very expensive, very sexy fever dream, complete with sharp tailoring, leather, thongs, and enough exposed skin to keep the gays looking.

And honestly? We are paying attention.

READ: “The King of Sex” Tom Ford Dishes on Sex, Relationship and Life After Fashion

James Bond, But Make It Cheeky

Presented during Paris Fashion Week, the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2027 collection played with the fashion house’s signature mix of polished glamour and unapologetic sexuality. The mood was sophisticated, seductive, and just a little bit naughty.

According to Attitude, the show notes summed it up beautifully: “Sexuality does not need to shout. It can be silent and powerful: a tremor under the skin.”

There were plenty of classic Tom Ford signatures on display, including impeccably tailored suits, sleek hair, cashmere sweaters, and plenty of chest. But then came the plot twist: those polished pieces were paired with tiny denim shorts cut daringly close to the top of the thigh, bright pink thongs, and mesh socks.

Because apparently, this season, the brief was: business on top, absolutely no business down below.

The Thong Has Entered the Chat

The cheeky denim-and-thong combinations may have been the biggest attention grabbers, and we cannot exactly blame them. There is something deliciously camp about pairing a buttoned-up blazer with a garment that is basically one good breeze away from becoming the main event.

The look also gave us a little John Tucker Must Die energy, especially when you imagine John Tucker himself wearing his basketball uniform over a red G-string with pretty white frills.

Yes, we went there.

But underneath all the cheekiness is a collection that still understands the power of restraint. The suits remain sharp. The silhouettes are sleek. The styling feels controlled. And then, just when you think you know exactly where things are going, someone turns around in a tiny thong.

Haider Ackermann Keeps the Ford Fantasy Alive

The collection is also an important moment for Haider Ackermann, the fashion house’s new creative director. Rather than abandoning what made Tom Ford so recognizable, Ackermann appears to be embracing the brand’s established language of glamour, confidence, tailoring, and sexuality while giving it his own twist.

That balance makes the collection especially interesting. It feels familiar enough for longtime Tom Ford fans, but playful enough to make us wonder what comes next.

So, yes, Ford is heating things up again. And between the leather, chest, tailoring, tiny shorts, and bright pink thongs, Paris Fashion Week just got a whole lot more interesting.

Cheeky cheers, everyone.