Top House: Meet the Gays Living, Posting, and Fighting Under One Roof

In a world where influencer clout can now be split eight ways and still not pay rent, the Top House boys are living the dream—shirtless, sexual, and semi-synchronized on TikTok. Think Bop House, but swap the lace fronts for jockstraps and the “baddie on point” energy for “praying for a bottom.” Welcome to gay influencer culture’s newest frontier: the content collective.

RELATED: Chris Olsen’s Ex Just Dropped a Taylor-Sized Bombshell on TikTok

Advertisement

Among the testosterone-soaked lineup of Top House are OJ, Mason, Zoro, Your Guy KBB, JT Toney, and Samuel Deese-Chapman—names that sound more like stage names from a Vegas Magic Mike reboot than your average internet creators. The boys have one mission: to entertain, collaborate, and let the algorithm decide the rest.

@officialtophouse 900,000 men paid us to rent out this beach ♬ оригинальный звук – Fikis

Advertisement

Top House is essentially the homoerotic remix of the viral Bop House, that estrogen-powered juggernaut of OnlyFans icons with 33 million followers combined. While the Bop girls serve body, contour, and crossover appeal, the boys bring, well… positions. And in one video, quite literally, they do—showcasing their “sexual positions,” while several creators appear to be “praying for a bottom.” Religion takes many forms.

While the Top House’s lip-syncs are, to put it kindly, not their strongest suit (somewhere, RuPaul is weeping), the enthusiasm is undeniable. Between trend-hopping and thirst traps, they’ve become a microcosm of queer internet life: chaotic, body-positive, and fully aware of the comments section.

@officialtophouse Everyone hating on us when we just wanted to be the first gay house😔 ♬ original sound – Top house

Advertisement

Speaking of comments, they’ve been… colorful. “How about ‘let’s all get a job house’,” snarked one viewer. Another quipped, “The Bottom House.” (You’ve gotta admit—it does slap as a potential spin-off name.) But clapbacks are part of the brand. As the boys themselves say, they’re “just having fun.”

Not to be outdone, another group of queer creators has emerged: the Uncut Mansion. Think Top House, but slightly more “real,” according to them. “We’re the only real house at this point,” they proclaimed in a TikTok video where three members bounced in unison—a visual metaphor for solidarity, or just an excuse to show off those glutes.

Advertisement

Unlike Top House, Uncut Mansion isn’t centralized on a group account; their chaos is decentralized, anarchic, and algorithmically independent. It’s giving queer commune meets talent agency.

A content house and a Real Housewives tagline workshop. Talented, brilliant, never been done before.

Naturally, the rivalry has already begun. In April, the Uncut boys posted a TikTok throwing shade: “if all other ‘gay’ content houses are basically just queerbaiting.” Message received. They even mimicked the Top House’s branding—because nothing says “we’re different” like aesthetic plagiarism.

Advertisement

Still, if the numbers are a measuring stick (and when are they not in this economy?), the gay houses have a way to go. The Bop House boasts 3.5 million followers and nearly 56 million likes. Top House sits at 14.6k followers with 105k likes. Uncut Mansion? Good luck finding a group stat—tracking them is like herding shirtless cats.

But here’s the twist: It’s not just about numbers. It’s about carving out queer digital space with equal parts sass and self-expression. It’s about watching a bunch of gay men lip-sync terribly, bounce shirtlessly, and declare themselves “vers” to strangers online—for no reason other than joy, attention, and maybe a collab or two.

Ultimately, whether you’re here for the tops, the bottoms, or just the mess—there’s a content house calling your name. But with all the bouncing, branding, and beef—are we watching the community rise, or just another performance?

Source: PinkNews