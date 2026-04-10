TV Judge Slams Father Suing Gay Son Over Conversion Therapy Costs

When it comes to family drama, this one takes the cake. But what happens when a father sues his own gay son for the cost of conversion therapy? Well, Judge Eboni K. Williams had some words—and the internet is absolutely eating them up.

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In a moment that’s gone viral for all the right reasons, Judge Williams didn’t hold back in calling out Gregory, the father who spent $6,000 on a failed attempt to “fix” his son, Michael. The conversion therapy was a nightmare that Michael eventually fled, citing the toxic, abusive environment he was subjected to. Imagine being coerced into a program because your parents, out of fear or ignorance, threaten to disown you if you don’t comply. It’s so 2023, right? But it gets worse.

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Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss?

Gregory, with a straight face, tried to gaslight his son, claiming Michael had “broken his promise” by running away. You’d think the father would at least pretend to have a heart, but no. Fortunately, Judge Williams wasn’t buying the charade.

😳 A father is suing his own son after he came out as gay — demanding to be repaid for every expense from raising him, calling it a “worthless investment.” pic.twitter.com/pxNlmUS4cV — PopPulse (@PoppPulse) April 8, 2026

“You’ve gaslit this young man for far too long,” Williams shot back, ready to call out the father for playing the blame game. “He’s terrified of you and the consequences of not being a part of this family.” Who knew a courtroom could have this much tea?

But here’s the kicker: it wasn’t just words on a screen. The judge’s fierce words resonated deeply when she asked Michael to share his traumatic experience at the conversion therapy camp.

“[They] said that I was cursed, said that I was going to hell,” Michael revealed, recounting the heart-wrenching verbal abuse he endured. “We were unworthy, and that we needed the program to fix ourselves.” Spoiler alert: Michael didn’t stick around to “get fixed”—he ran. And thank goodness for that.

A Judge With Heart

What happened next? Take notes, this is what loving advocacy looks like. Judge Williams, moved by Michael’s strength, walked off the bench, held his hands, and shared a message that could melt even the coldest hearts. “Young man, you are not cursed,” she said. “You are as loved and as worthy as your father, your mother, and everyone else who gets the privilege to reside on this earth.” Take that, Gregory.

It wasn’t just a moment of compassion—it was a powerful, public dismantling of everything conversion therapy stands for. Judge Williams called it what it is: a scam designed to exploit vulnerable individuals. Her final words to Michael? “You are perfect in the eyes of God.” Mic drop.

A Father Unfit for Fatherhood

Meanwhile, Gregory tried to play it off as “tough love” (because, apparently, emotional abuse is the new love language). But Judge Williams didn’t let him off the hook. “It’s unacceptable, it’s manipulative, and it’s downright cruel,” she said. And with that, the case was dismissed, and Gregory was told—loud and clear—that he could never be a father until he learned to love unconditionally.

The Verdict?

Gregory lost the case, but more importantly, he lost any right to call himself a father. Not only did he fail to show love for his son, but he attempted to manipulate him into thinking he was somehow broken. Here’s to Michael—who, thanks to the internet’s collective power, is now surrounded by an army of allies who see him, support him, and love him just the way he is.

So, let’s just say it again for anyone who missed it: You are perfect, Michael. You’re not just loved; you’re celebrated. And Gregory? Well, his reputation is as dead as the idea of conversion therapy.

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