The Cast of ‘Two Ways with Erica Mena’ Makes Me Want a 3-Way

Missed opportunity not calling this show ‘Three Ways with Erica Mena,’ especially considering there’s a trans woman competing, which could make the star pansexual. Plus, innuendos.

Two Ways with Erica Mena is a new dating show airing exclusively on Zeus Network. The first episode aired last week, and people already have strong opinions on the concept. D-List celebrity Erica Mena, age 37, looks for love in a mansion full of men and women with only one competitor walking away as her partner.

Advertisement

This is Zeus Network’s third competitive dating show following One More Chance and Bobby, I Love You. Zeus Network is also the home of viral hits like the Baddies franchise and Joseline’s Cabaret, as well as other reality TV additions that no one cares about.

Who is Erica Mena?

Originally hailing from New York, the Two Ways star began her journey in entertainment as a model and music video vixen. Her career later progressed to include reality TV and random scripted television/movies.

Her biggest reality TV hits include the Love & Hip Hop franchise (NY, ATL), Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami, Scared Famous, Hustle in Brooklyn and even co-hosting a few Bad Girls Club reunions.

Advertisement

The First Gay Dating Show in Years is Coming to Zeus Network – Instinct Magazine

Now, I’d like to acknowledge that I know the Two Ways star was fired from VH1/MTV for calling another cast member a monkey in 2023. However, I believe it was just a very, very poor choice of words considering her ex-husband and child are black and she often works on projects where the majority of the cast/crew is black. Does it make her comment any better? No, of course not. I’m just saying, in my opinion, I don’t think she’s actually a racist.

The Men of Two Ways with Erica Mena

The concept of Two Ways is different from other shows like The Bachelor or Love is Blind due to the fact that Erica identifies as bisexual, so the competitors are made up of men and women. This makes for a lot of drama, especially on Zeus Network.

Advertisement

Let’s meet the hunky men competing for Erica’s heart. Because, holy crap, every single one of them is very good looking!

Aaron



Austin & Alec



Advertisement

Erric



Grissinbon



Advertisement

Jason



Jay



Advertisement

JRok



Prince



Advertisement

Olijah



Two Ways with Erica Mena airs Sunday nights only on Zeus Network.

Are you watching this show? How do you feel about the concept? Comment and let me know!

Source: Zeus Network