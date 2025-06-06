Tyson Ritter’s OnlyFans Era Is Here

By all accounts, Tyson Ritter should be somewhere sipping a legacy cocktail — you know, the kind served in a mason jar in Oklahoma that smells like teenage angst and Top 40 residue. Instead, the All-American Rejects frontman is 41, feral, and uploading god-knows-what to OnlyFans.

Yes, that OnlyFans. No, there’s no confirmed nudity (yet), but we wouldn’t bet against some surprise zipper cameos. As Ritter puts it:

“We’ve always had a tongue-in-cheek attitude, so why not add a little zipper action?”

Suddenly, the man who once whispered our “Dirty Little Secret” is back — shirt off, guard down, and making even the most seasoned millennial gays reconsider the algorithmic fate of their adolescence.

Free the Peen (and the People)

Ritter’s OnlyFans isn’t just a thirst trap wrapped in nostalgia. It’s a protest sign duct-taped to a mic stand, aimed squarely at the over-commercialized, hyper-tiered circus that live music has become. “I’ve heard of fans getting credit cards just to afford concert tickets. That’s insane,” he said. “We’re not trying to bleed people dry with overpriced VIP meet-and-greets. This is about access.”



Translation: no more selling your plasma just to touch a wristband that touched a bass player.

And in true Reject fashion, the price point? Potentially just “69 cents” for some content, because — and I quote — “we’re little cheeky cats.” It’s giving gay math. It’s giving sex-positive Robin Hood. It’s giving OnlyFans… but make it punk rock with a slow wink.

A Little Bit Emo, A Little Bit Existential

Though Ritter isn’t openly gay, there’s always been something a little deliciously ambiguous about him — emotionally literate eyeliner, femme flourishes, and a casual disregard for gender norms that read as quietly radical in the mid-2000s. In past interviews, he’s acknowledged periods of questioning his sexuality. After a rough breakup in his mid-20s, Ritter described going through a phase of asexuality — nearly three years spent in New York, sober and introspective, peeling back the layers of his identity and learning to live without numbing the mess.

The Gay Bottom Line

The gays — and let’s be real, the recovering emo queers and their high-functioning inner teenagers — see what’s happening here. Tyson Ritter is aging like a dirty cabernet and inviting us all to drink straight from the bottle. Whether you’re here for the shirtless candids, the 69-cent posts, or just the sincere takedown of exploitative touring economics, there’s something delightfully queer-coded about a cishet rock star giving this much camp in the name of accessibility.

And he gets it. “We’re not trying to offer a VIP meet and greet that you just empty your account and max out a credit card,” Ritter said. “We’re saying you’re not going to pay anything. If anything, maybe you’ll pay 69 cents… just because we’re little cheeky cats.”

So yes, we’re manifesting a foam party Rejects set (it’s coming), and we will absolutely shoot the duck at a roller rink while Tyson belts “Move Along.” If this is the post-algorithm music industry, may all the houses be packed and the fences be cut with grace.

This isn’t just a comeback. It’s a baptism — in sweat, sincerity, and maybe foam.

Source: GQ