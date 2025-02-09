Valentine’s Day Is Coming + Furry Goodness + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Jordan Torres, who’s ready for Valentine’s Day.
Daniel Knight went vroom-wroom:
Beau Demayo is the “whole damn rodeo:”
Emerson Silva brought the furry goodness:
Former NSYNCer Lance Bass hung with American Idol alum David Archuleta at the release of Archie’s new single “Freedom.”
Chase Carlson vacay-ed in Puerto Vallarta:
Romance cover model Kevin Davis celebrated 56 trips around the sun:
Bruno Pastura enjoyed the view:
Kyle Krieger was serving up beverages (and more selfies):
Tommy Jimenez got a new headband: