Vanessa Marcil’s Fierce Defense of Her Gay Son

In a world where people still find time to scroll through Instagram and send hate messages to the parents of gay kids (seriously, get a hobby), Vanessa Marcil just dropped what may be the classiest, sassiest, and most fiercely maternal shutdown of the year.

Marcil—best known for General Hospital and being Brian Austin Green’s ex—is not here for your homophobia. Like, at all. The actress recently took to Instagram after receiving homophobic messages about her 23-year-old son, Kassius, who is openly gay. What followed was a masterclass in how to obliterate ignorance with equal parts heart, humor, and holy-fire energy.

“Let me school you, real quick on a few things,” Marcil began, addressing a particularly vocal troll and, by extension, “every other so-called ‘Christian’ bible thumper coming to MY PAGE to tell me that my son is going to hell.”

Do we smell smoke? Oh, it’s just that burn.

She didn’t hold back—and rightly so. “First of all I’m so sorry that you are so lonely & unhappy that you have to involve children in your self hatred, projection spirals but I promise you that my kid just feels sorry for you. He’s happy.”

And Kassius? Oh, he’s not just happy. According to Marcil, he’s living his best life with his boyfriend of eight years (gays, we stan stability). He’s “the most decent, forgiving, kind, educated, talented, FREE, committed…self reflective, non judgmental, philanthropic…who has actually studied the Bible and Judaism along with other religions, languages, cultures…”

You can practically hear her voice go up an octave as she hits each accolade, like a proud mom at graduation with a very long program. This isn’t just support—this is unapologetic celebration.

Let’s not forget the kicker: “He would fight for your freedoms and your rights just like my man did in the Iraq war.” That sound you just heard? It’s a thousand gay sons weeping gently into their iced lattes.

But Marcil didn’t stop there. “I’d feel bad for you but I’m not that mature,” she quipped. We love a self-aware queen. In her caption, she admits, “I am nowhere near as mature as you would hope that I am? I’m not. I have 100 percent had it with you fake Christians.”

Mic. Dropped. Eternally.

Meanwhile, Brian Austin Green, Kassius’ dad and former Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob, showed up with some solid ally energy of his own. On Frosted Tips with Lance Bass (yes, the podcast title is perfect), Green opened up about how being a parent changed his perspective.

“I would get into these conversations with Kash where it was like I really wanted to understand the things that seemed so different to me at first,” Green said. “And then you realize, ‘Oh, this isn’t different at all.’ It’s just your choice of partner. It doesn’t affect me at all.”

And here’s where he really gets it: “Why are you trying to somehow bully your feelings and your opinion into something that literally does not affect you at all?”

Let’s frame that, stitch it on a pillow, and gift it to every aunt who brings up Leviticus at Thanksgiving.

Kassius doesn’t need defending—but it sure is nice to know his parents will show up swinging when the trolls crawl out from under their wi-fi-enabled rocks. In a social media culture that often rewards outrage for clicks, Marcil and Green are offering something radical: fierce love, honest truth, and zero tolerance for performative piety.

And for every queer person who’s ever had to explain themselves to someone who “just doesn’t get it”—this story feels like a warm hug and a flaming sword.

Thanks, Vanessa. You may not be trying to be mature, but damn, you’re being powerful.

Source: People