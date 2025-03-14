Vince Kelley and Adam Graber Talk ‘Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue’

Thank you for being a… fan!

Following sold-out performances and rave reviews across the country in 2024, Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue, a bold stage show that reimagines the beloved classic like never before, is back, bringing the sass, heart, and humor of TV’s most iconic seniors to stages across the country.

It’s 2025, and this time, the girls are facing their wildest escapades yet. Sophia is out on bail after running a drug ring for retirees, while Blanche and Rose have launched CreakN, a booming senior sex app. Then there’s Dorothy, who is doing her best to hold everything together while juggling a much younger, insatiable lover. This wildly entertaining production isn’t just any tribute – it’s a fresh, outrageous take letting audiences relive the magic of The Golden Girls with a fresh, modern twist.

Written by Robert Leleux, directed by Eric Swanson, and produced by Murray & Peter Present and Outback Presents, Golden Girls: The Laugh Continue will kick off March 16 with two performances at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. The cast includes Ryan Bernier as Dorothy, Vince Kelley as Blanche, Adam Graber as Rose, Christopher Kamm as Sophia, and Tommy Favorite as Stanley/Burt.

Instinct recently sat down with Kelley and Graber to talk more about the tour and how they became part of this one-of-a-kind production. The duo also open up about their experiences stepping into such iconic roles, as well as the challenge of balancing nostalgia with originality, connecting with devoted superfans, and why The Golden Girls continues to captivate audiences of all ages.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow both Kelley and Graber on Instagram.

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue.