Vogue-Worthy Love: Liam Forcadilla’s Dream Wedding to Lukas Radovich

In a world where love and sport have often been separated by walls of silence and stigma, Liam Forcadilla’s journey is as much about breaking down barriers as it is about playing the game. Once unsure whether he’d ever get the chance to marry the man of his dreams, the captain of Australia’s national men’s netball team, the Kelpies, has now had his wedding day immortalized in Vogue Australia—and his pride is palpable.

Just six years ago, Forcadilla was swiping right on Tinder, looking for a connection. He never expected that swiping right would lead him to Lukas Radovich, the actor who starred in Home and Away for five years. Now, they’re not just husband and husband—they’re role models, breaking barriers in both the sporting world and beyond.

Their wedding, held in the historic Glebe Town Hall on August 1, wasn’t just a celebration of love between two people, but also a celebration of community. The reception, just a stone’s throw from the bar where their love story began in 2019, marked a full-circle moment for them—a love built not just on romance, but on a foundation of chosen family. Forcadilla, reflecting on his journey, shared with Outsports:

“I’m very lucky to live in a country where I’m able to marry the person that I love… but being a young gay person in 2017 was a hard time for myself, as Australia debated on whether my love for someone was valid enough to be legally recognized.”

Forcadilla’s words hit hard. The 2017 Australian postal survey, which paved the way for the legalization of same-sex marriage, remains fresh in his mind. At the time, he couldn’t imagine being able to marry his love. Yet, here he is, standing before 200 chosen family members, proclaiming his love for Lukas in front of the world.

“For Lukas and I, our wedding was more than just a celebration of our love, and the union of two incredibly supportive families. It was a celebration of our community of ‘chosen family’ that we have built together, that have seen us through the good times and the bad.”

But the story doesn’t end with their wedding day. Forcadilla’s words reveal a deeper truth: “To be able to live authentically is a privilege that is not lost on us, and I hope it inspires someone.” His personal journey, from the uncertainty of 2017 to the pride of 2023, echoes the reality that there are still countless athletes in the shadows of professional sports, waiting for the courage to step into the light.

Liam’s path hasn’t been easy, but he’s part of a growing movement. In netball, a sport long associated with women, the rise of men’s teams is nothing short of revolutionary. As the international men’s netball community continues to expand, players like Forcadilla stand as shining examples of the inclusive, open-minded spaces they’ve fought to create.

Forcadilla doesn’t just play on the court; he plays for a vision where representation isn’t a niche idea, but a norm. Netball may still be carving its place in the international sporting landscape, but in Australia, it’s a beacon of inclusivity.

“I’m extremely proud to be involved in a sporting community that embraces identity and uplifts everybody unapologetically,” Forcadilla said. “We’ve been at the forefront of embracing diversity for 40 years here in Australia, a culture of inclusivity and openness that has been built by people who are strong enough within themselves to play a sport that they are told they cannot play.”

His pride isn’t just limited to the sport he loves. He’s proud of how his sport and community have embraced diversity, and how they’ve paved the way for future athletes to feel safe and celebrated, no matter their identity.

It’s in stark contrast to the culture of sports like AFL, where homophobic incidents and locker-room culture remain stubbornly resistant to change. Yet, there is hope on the horizon. Mitch Brown, a former AFL player, recently became the league’s first bisexual player to publicly come out. Forcadilla welcomed his courage, expressing how vital visibility is for the next generation of athletes.

“I think visibility is key, and much like men in netball, you cannot be what you can’t see,” he explained. “I hope Mitch’s coming-out story inspires more athletes. The more role models we have demonstrating positive masculinity, the better our world will be — and all sporting codes will only benefit from people like that.”

And while Forcadilla continues to champion inclusion, the sport of men’s netball is on the rise. International tournaments are now drawing bigger crowds, and the inaugural Men’s Netball World Cup in 2027 is on the horizon. Forcadilla is ready, both as a leader on the court and as a symbol of what’s possible when athletes live authentically. He imagines a packed house in Sydney, the crowd roaring, as he leads his Kelpies team into the competition.

“I feel so fortunate to play international netball since the first televised men’s game in 2022,” he said, “and I want to see more international Test matches and tournaments played out on big stages for big crowds around the world.”

Whether he’s on the court or off, Forcadilla’s heart remains grounded in the love of his life, Lukas. His husband is his number one fan, and Forcadilla is his biggest cheerleader in return. When Lukas shows up at a game, Forcadilla makes sure to find him in the crowd during warm-ups—because nothing beats a hug courtside after a hard-fought match.

“I always try and find where he’s sitting during warm-up so I can get a hug courtside straight after the game! We really are each other’s biggest fans.”

In a world where sports and identity are still sometimes at odds, Forcadilla’s journey is a beautiful reminder that love, inclusivity, and passion for sport can coexist. It’s a legacy that will not only inspire future athletes but also remind us all that happiness—whether it’s on the court or in the bleachers—comes from living authentically and unapologetically.

Here’s to more “I dos,” more pride, and more athletes like Liam Forcadilla.

