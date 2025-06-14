Benson Boone vs. The Bulge: A Battle on Stage

Ladies, gentlemen, and all fans of musical wedgie realness, gather ‘round—because Benson Boone just reminded us that even chart-topping heartthrobs are not immune to the age-old struggle of ill-placed undies.

Advertisement

In a now-viral clip from one of his recent performances, the Beautiful Things singer was seen doing the not-so-subtle (but totally relatable) art of The Adjustment. You know the one. That discreet wiggle. That subtle shimmy. That awkward little hop-skip combo that says, “I have a performance to slay but also my pants are currently betraying me.”

RELATED: If Benson Boone Joins Cirque du Soleil, We’re Front Row. No Questions.

Advertisement

The video shows Benson mid-performance, clearly uncomfortable and trying his best to rearrange something down below—his bulge? a rogue fold of fabric? the ghost of skinny jeans past? Either way, it’s a moment that’s as human as it is hilarious. He attempts a casual kick to the side (classic move), a quick hand maneuver, and a few well-placed squats, but the wardrobe drama continues throughout. Honestly, sir, we salute your commitment to the show.

Of course, the internet did what the internet does best—zoomed in, slowed it down, and made it immortal. But we’re not here to ogle (okay maybe a little), we’re here to say: respect. Live performances are no joke, and Benson powered through like a pro, all while handling his… let’s say personal matters.

Advertisement

And he’s not slowing down anytime soon. Benson Boone is officially heading out on his American Heart Tour, kicking off in August, and if this is any indication of what’s in store, let’s just say the fans are ready. (And hopefully his pants are too.)

Advertisement

As if that weren’t enough, he’s also dropping new music. Electric Blue, his upcoming track, lands on June 20th, and based on the cheeky teaser he posted—where he wears a shirt that reads “One Hit Wonder”—it’s clear Benson’s in on the joke. Spoiler alert: with pipes like his, he’s anything but.

So here’s to Benson Boone: bringing the vocals, the vibes, and yes—even the wedgie wiggles. He’s proof that pop stardom is full of powerful ballads, adoring fans, and sometimes, the occasional on-stage struggle with your jeans.