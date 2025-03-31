Ghosting the Afterlife: When a Gay Ghost Hunter Kissed a Spirit

Ghost hunting: it’s more than just capturing creepy footage or uncovering long-buried secrets. For some, it’s an inherently queer activity. Think about it: you’re digging into the occult, unearthing old drama, and helping entities come out — sorry, “cross over” — from one plane to another. Truly, ghost hunting is a total queer energy vibe.

And this time, one gay ghost-hunting duo really took things to the next level. Enter Luke Hutchie and Matthew Finlan, the actors-turned-amateur ghost hunters behind Ghosting, a web series where they travel across Canada to explore the most haunted spots. With celebrity guests in tow, they go on the hunt to see if there’s any truth to the paranormal activity — but in one particularly memorable episode, they didn’t just encounter a spirit; they gave it a full-on romantic rendezvous from beyond the grave. Yes, you read that right.

@ghostingseries gay people and ghosts are so unserious… 👻 Jordan (straight) with luke and matthew (the gays) investigate the most haunted fort in canada! Link in bio! @CBC Gem @therealjordanconnor @Luke Hutchie @Matthew Finlan @CBC ♬ original sound – Ghosting

This ghostly lip-lock wasn’t just a minor moment; it was immortalized on TikTok, where it quickly became a viral sensation, amassing more than 790,000 views and over 158,000 likes. Hutchie and Finlan, along with special guest Jordan Cooper (an actor from Riverdale and the winner of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race), were investigating the historic Fort Henry in Kingston, Ontario. And that’s when they stumbled upon a ghost who, as it turns out, might have had a crush on one of the guys.

It all started when Hutchie casually asked the ghost if co-host Finlan could give them a kiss. To their delight (and, honestly, who could blame them?), the ghost seemed to enthusiastically agree, setting off their motion sensor. Cue the chorus of gay ghost hunters applauding.

“I think we have a gay ghost who has a crush on you,” Cooper quipped, making sure the moment was immortalized in the best way possible.

The scene that followed was an instant TikTok goldmine. Finlan leaned in, lips puckered, ready to kiss… well, whatever was on the other side of that motion sensor. And wouldn’t you know it? The sensor went off again. But why stop there? The team encouraged Finlan to really go for it, a suggestion he enthusiastically accepted. He kissed the air — and the sensor went off, like clockwork.

But, of course, Finlan, never one to shy away from an opportunity to delve deeper, followed up with some important paranormal questions: “Are you a top? Go off if you are.” The sensor? Quiet. Not a peep.

“Not a top, okay. Wait, so would you identify as a bottom?” Finlan asked. And suddenly, the sensor lit up like it was Christmas in the afterlife.

And just like that, the ghost of Fort Henry was officially a bottom.

TikTok absolutely lost it. The comments section was a hilarious thread of queer ghost-lore and romantic speculation. “It’s ‘Love on the Spectre-um,’” one commenter wrote, truly embodying the spirit of the moment. Another couldn’t resist poking fun at the situation: “Taking a new meaning to ‘ghosted’ hahaha.” And, of course, one fan lamented that the afterlife seems just as disappointing when it comes to the dating scene: “OMG there’s not even any dead tops 😭.”

But don’t think for a second that this was the only queer moment in Ghosting‘s two seasons. The series is full of delightful, laugh-out-loud antics, featuring a who’s who of LGBTQ+ icons, including Canada’s Drag Queens Priyanka and Synthia Kiss, Frankie Grande and his husband Hale, and a whole slew of celebrated Canadian actors. If you’re into queer history, spooky vibes, and a whole lot of hilarious antics, Ghosting might be the show you didn’t know you needed. The episodes are available for free on CBC Gem and YouTube.

So, next time you go ghost hunting, remember: spirits aren’t just looking for a place to rest — sometimes they’re looking for a kiss. Or maybe, a little more.

