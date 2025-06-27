When Advocacy Comes With a Side of Bulge — Brian Sims Slays Pride

Brian Sims has always been a lot of things: a former college football player, Pennsylvania’s first openly gay state legislator, a fierce political operative, and now, apparently, an underwear model — at least for Pride Month.

In a move that screams both “legislation” and “liberation,” Sims stripped down to his Calvins in a moody Brooklyn photoshoot that landed on Instagram just in time to turn the temperature — and the conversation — all the way up. The images, shot by celebrity photographer Andrés Oyuela, are equal parts smolder and statement. Sims is shirtless, defiant, and lit like the finale of a queer Broadway show.

“Being asked to do a photoshoot with Andrés Oyuela was something I never expected, so when it happened, I hydrated, I moisturized, and then we took these photos,” Sims tells Out. Honestly? Same. Wouldn’t you?

But make no mistake — this isn’t just a midlife thirst trap (though, respectfully, he can get it). It’s political.

“And yes, I’m posting them during Pride because queer joy is political and irreverent,” Sims adds. “Being out, visible, and confident is an act of resistance when we’re all under attack every day. Let’s be loud. Let’s be proud.”

That’s not an Instagram caption — that’s a rallying cry in boxer briefs. And it hits harder than a Senate filibuster.

Sims is now at the helm of Agenda PAC, a political action committee focused on getting more LGBTQ+ people elected to office. He’s not just talking the talk; he’s walking the walk… in tight cotton, no less.

His social media moment also follows a more formal milestone: in January, Sims married longtime partner Alex Drakos. The couple fast-tracked their vows ahead of President Trump’s second inauguration — a political chess move disguised as a wedding.

“Right now while we still have the fruits of what so many advocates fought years for, we should avail ourselves of them while we continue to fight to defend them and expand them,” Sims explained. “But [these] are very treacherous times we’re going into, and having the protections of the law…[is] an assurance that I think everyone deserves. And if you’re considering [marriage], you should too.”

Translation: get hitched while you still can, and wear white if you feel like it.

It’s no coincidence that Sims’ power pose photos dropped right around the 10-year anniversary of Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision that made same-sex marriage the law of the land. A decade later, queer rights feel anything but settled — and Sims is reminding everyone that joy and justice go hand in hand.

Whether he’s rallying votes or rocking briefs, Brian Sims is making one thing clear this Pride season: resistance can be loud, proud, and a little bit shirtless.