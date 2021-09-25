Whitney Houston’s ‘How Will I Know’ Gets A Remix From A Grammy Winner

In terms of remixes, there are few artists that can match the magic that Whitney Houston has made on dance floor charts worldwide. Whether it was the legendary work by Thunderpuss 2000 on anthems like ‘It’s Not Right (But It’s Okay)’ and ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, Jonathan Peters on ‘Your Love Is My Love’, or Junior Vasquez on ‘How Will I Know’, Houston’s dance floor anthems have arguably, become as much a classic as their original interpretations.

A new remix of ‘How Will I Know’ by Clean Bandit seems poised to join the litany of other classic anthems when the track released earlier this week. Clean Bandit (who won a Grammy for their work with Jess Glynne on ‘Rather Be’) allow Houston’s signature vocals to stand on their own, while also tossing in some unique vocal gymnastics along with some heavy horn work, which adds a completely fresh perspective to the track.

The bridge to this single always has been one of the best and most anticipated sections of this song, and Clean Bandit wisely keep it the centerpiece of the track, while also keeping the signature drama and hands in the air moment that we have come to expect from the Houston classic.

Of course, this is not the first time recently that the dearly missed Houston’s remix has received a remix that is more than dance-floor ready. David Guetta, MistaJam and John Newman conspired on a brand new version of Houston’s classic, with lyrics from the original Whitney classic interwoven with a brand new glistening, piano-laden arrangement. Newman (known from his work with dance floor gods like Kygo and Calvin Harris) provides smooth and soaring vocals, helping turn this unique recreation into a massively popular summer anthem.

