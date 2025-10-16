If you’re not in love with Max Parker yet, we’re here to fix that. The British actor has been steadily making waves on both sides of the pond, and with his breakout performance in Netflix’s Boots, he’s proving that charm, talent, and a perfectly sculpted jawline are a deadly combination.

Before donning his uniform as Sgt. Sullivan—the tough-as-nails but secretly gay marine drill instructor in Boots—Parker was already a familiar face to UK audiences. You might recognize him from Vampire Academy (where he played Mikhail Tanner), Emmerdale (as Luke Posner), or even Blood, Sex & Royalty, where he strutted around as none other than King Henry VIII. The man’s got range—and clearly, the genes to pull off both royal robes and military fatigues.

Born on February 8, 1992, and raised in Manchester, Max honed his craft at the prestigious Arts Educational Schools in London. He’s got that perfect blend of Northern charm and theater-school polish—basically, your new favorite Brit.

In December 2020, Parker publicly came out as gay in an interview with Attitude, sharing that while the press had speculated about his personal life, he wanted to tell his own story. “It’s just a really good, happy thing to be yourself,” he said. And he’s living proof of that—radiant, authentic, and proudly out.

Speaking of radiant, let’s talk about Max’s relationship with fellow actor Kris Mochrie. The two met while working on Emmerdale and quickly became one of our favorite love stories to come out of soapland. The couple announced their engagement in January 2022, melting hearts everywhere.

If you’ve seen their Instagram posts together, you already know they’re basically the British gay power couple we didn’t know we needed. In August of this year, the two made it official–tying the knot in an extravagant multi-day wedding amongst A-listers.

Of course, Parker’s talent extends far beyond his romantic appeal (though his arms, which he flexed in a Doctor Who guest appearance, deserve their own credit line).

His latest role in Boots has catapulted him to international attention. In the series, Parker’s Sgt. Sullivan hides a dangerous secret—he’s gay in a time and place where that could destroy his life. It’s a gripping performance that balances strength, vulnerability, and the kind of internal tension that’s pure awards-season bait.

“This is my first job in America—well, my breakthrough, I think, in America,” Parker told Gay Times. “Before this, nobody really knew who I was, so I’m excited to see what happens after it comes out.”

The journey to Boots wasn’t exactly easy. Parker recalls going through eight rounds of auditions, joking, “I was clearly the wild card!” At first, he worried he was too young for the part, but once he dove deeper into the script, he realized it was the perfect fit. “Oh, this is for me,” he said. And he was right—the role fits him like, well, a perfectly tailored uniform.

As for what’s next, Parker is keeping things deliciously vague. When asked about a potential sequel to Boots, he teased, “I think the story leads to… there’s definitely a future.”

If that’s the case, consider us enlisted. Because whether he’s wearing royal robes, combat gear, or nothing at all (for art, of course), Max Parker is officially our new obsession.

