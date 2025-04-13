Max Parker Brings Bold Guns and a Killer Vest to ‘Doctor Who’

The iconic TARDIS is about to get a little more fabulous—and a lot more heroic—thanks to Max Parker’s much-anticipated debut on Doctor Who. Parker, best known for his role as Luke Posner in Emmerdale, is about to bring his signature charm and grit to the sci-fi universe as Manny in the upcoming episode, “The Robot Revolution.”

Now, I know what you’re thinking: a new character on Doctor Who? And he’s already showing off those guns? Yes, indeed. Max is making his entrance with all the swagger you’d expect from a man who’s got both muscles and a cause. Fans got their first glimpse of Parker in action when images surfaced of him toting a very big, very important-looking gun (but don’t worry, it’s not as aggressive as it sounds—it’s part of the whole Doctor Who charm). Parker even posted an image of himself on social media, playfully teasing, “Five days until season two. Such a blast playing Manny. He’s a stubborn hero and loves a vest. This one’s for you, dad.”

Advertisement

RELATED: A Cosmic Eurovision Extravaganza: Rylan Clark’s ‘Doctor Who’ Debut

Now, let’s talk about that vest. You can practically hear the collective gasp of gay fans everywhere as Russell T Davies—Doctor Who’s beloved showrunner and undisputed master of queer storytelling—posted a comment that could only be described as a full-on mood. He simply wrote: “Love that vest.” To which Max, never missing a chance to deliver a one-liner, replied: “No such thing as small parts, only small vests.” Oh, Max. We see you.

Advertisement

The post also lit up social media, with fans speculating (and let’s face it, lusting) over Parker’s appearance. One X/Twitter user joked, “I know RTD hand-picked that vest for Max Parker’s character,” and judging by the shots of Parker descending from the ceiling on a rope and looking like a walking action hero, that vest is the least of our worries.

But let’s not forget about the real guns at play here—the real arm candy of the moment. As if the vest wasn’t enough, Parker’s well-toned physique is turning heads for all the right reasons. What’s even better? He’s proudly out and proud. The actor came out publicly as gay in 2020, and he’s slated to marry his former Emmerdale co-star, Kris Mochrie (who played his on-screen brother) in August. A true romance off-screen, and one that adds even more warmth to his very queer debut on one of TV’s most beloved franchises.

Advertisement

Max Parker’s journey to the TARDIS is a testament to his versatility and charm as an actor. Before his breakout role as Luke Posner on Emmerdale, Max had dabbled in a variety of roles, proving that he had the chops for both drama and comedy. His portrayal of Luke, a character who navigated complex emotional terrain, earned him recognition and solidified his place in the hearts of many. But it’s not just his acting that has made him a favorite—his openness and willingness to share his personal life, including his sexuality, have made him a role model for many.

RELATED: Alan Cumming Unleashes Mayhem in ‘Doctor Who’

This season promises to be a dazzling array of LGBTQ+ representation, and if we’ve learned anything from Russell T Davies’ tenure, it’s that queer stories aren’t just a side plot—they’re central to the action.

Advertisement

As for the future of Doctor Who, there are still no concrete updates on the next season, with Davies confirming in a recent interview with Radio Times that no talks have happened yet. “It’s funny, because even people who work on the show think that means we’re having secret meetings about it,” he said. “People I work with every year say, ‘What’s really happening?’ and I’m going, ‘Nothing, No meetings, nothing.’” In other words, it’s all a bit hush-hush—though we’re sure the fandom will continue to speculate. Meanwhile, the BBC assures fans that a decision on a third season will come once the second season airs, so stay tuned.

Whether you’re here for the action, the sci-fi thrills, or the incredible queer talent that continues to grace Doctor Who, Max Parker’s arrival is a reminder that representation matters. Plus, a little bit of that Doctor Who magic never hurt anyone—especially when it comes with guns, vests, and a whole lot of love.

Catch the season premiere of Doctor Who at 6:50 p.m. on BBC1 this Saturday, April 12th, and on Disney+ internationally. If you need any more reasons to tune in, just remember: guns, vests, and Max Parker. What more could we ask for?