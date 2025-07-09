Why This Superman Has Everyone Talking (And It’s Not Just the Cape)

For some of us, David Corenswet didn’t arrive in a cape—he arrived in a crop-top, conflicted, and hopelessly poetic. Back in 2019, long before he took flight as the Man of Steel, Corenswet floated into our queer consciousness as River Barkley in The Politician. He was the golden boy with secrets, the All-American high school heartthrob who kissed boys, kept journals, and ultimately left us with broken hearts in the pilot episode. Gay people took notice. We remember.

And now? The boy who once gave us longing glances across high school corridors has graduated to full-blown superdaddy status. Yes, Corenswet is Superman now. And honey, the gays are watching.

From Closet Reflections to Caped Realness

The latest entry in James Gunn’s DC reboot sees Corenswet’s Superman facing off against Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor—who, to be fair, looks more like your ex who critiques your Spotify Wrapped than a criminal mastermind. But this isn’t just a showdown of good vs. evil. For many of us, it’s a full-circle moment. We watched Corenswet show us queer tenderness in The Politician—and now, we get to see him embody hope, strength, and yes, a ridiculously tailored suit.

The critics are talking. The embargo lifted and the reactions flew faster than a speeding bullet.

Film critic Bryan Sudfield couldn’t contain his enthusiasm:

“‘Superman’ soars with heart, humor, and style—a bold yet faithful take on the iconic hero. James Gunn sets a fresh tone while honoring the character’s legacy, and David Corenswet shines with sincerity and strength. A promising, thrilling start to DC’s new era.”

Translation? Corenswet didn’t just show up—he slayed.

Entertainment journalist Brandon Davis echoed the praise:

“David Corenswet portrays an exceptional iteration of #Superman with sincerity, heroism, purity, and inspirational traits.”

And let’s talk about chemistry, because we love a good romantic subplot—especially when it’s not toxic. Davis added:

“Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan’s chemistry for Clark and Lois is off the charts. Their relationship is an excellent driver, especially early.”

He didn’t stop there:

“#Superman is a triumph for the new DC Universe. It’s a comic book brought to beautiful live-action life, brimming with hope & fulfillment. It actually elicited tears of joy from me. It’s a Superman for everyone. David Corenswet was born for Superman & Clark Kent. Loved it.”

Cue the dramatic slow-motion montage of every queer fan whispering, “Yes, he was.”

But Not Everyone’s Clapping in the Sky

Of course, what’s a superhero debut without a little drag from the critics? Peter Howell offered a colder take:

“Superman” was “not the super start to the DC Universe everybody had been hoping for,” and that it prioritized style over substance.

He went further:

“James Gunn is brilliant at conjuring spectacle and creating alien realms, not so great at storytelling. David Corenswet plays a boyishly sweet Superman, constantly getting his ass kicked; he’d be better as the lead in a Dudley Do-Right movie. Rachel Brosnahan makes a spiky Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor is more obnoxious than villainous. The real star of the show is superdog Krypto, who steals every scene he’s in — I’d rather see a movie about him.”

Okay, Peter. Let us have this.

A Superman for All of Us

Beyond the capes and critiques, this film carries ambition. Gunn, always the mad scientist with heart, told The Times:

“I mean, ‘Superman’ is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost… Yes, it’s about politics. But on another level it’s about morality. Do you never kill no matter what — which is what Superman believes — or do you have some balance, as Lois believes? It’s really about their relationship and the way different opinions on basic moral beliefs can tear two people apart.”

That’s the thing. Queer audiences know a little something about navigating morality, politics, and the need for kindness in a world that sometimes forgets what that looks like. For us, Superman isn’t just a hero in a red cape. He’s the person you hoped would be strong and soft, firm and kind—someone who might have once been River Barkley, feeling lost, and now stands tall as Clark Kent, finally found.

So no, David Corenswet’s Superman isn’t “gay” in the literal sense. But for those of us who saw ourselves in his past roles, who live for a conflicted hero with good eyebrows, and who still cry over hopeful men in tights—we see us in him.

And just to sprinkle some extra glitter on this, David Corenswet’s birthday is July 8—so happy birthday, Superman! Here’s to the man giving us iconic looks, big feelings, and hero vibes that slay every day. Serve us those superpowers, birthday boy!

In the age of endless reboots, maybe that’s the real superpower.

