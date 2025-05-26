Exclusive: Willa Fitzgerald and Colin Woodell Talk Netflix’s ‘Pulse’

If you’re looking for your next must-watch series, Pulse should be at the top of your queue.

Netflix’s latest original is more than just a high-octane medical drama – it’s a storm-soaked pressure cooker of desire, identity, and queerness, set against the backdrop of Miami’s busiest trauma center during a catastrophic hurricane.

Willa Fitzgerald stars as Dr. Danny Simms, a third-year resident thrust into a leadership role when Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips, played by Colin Woodell, is abruptly suspended under mysterious circumstances. As the hospital goes into lockdown amid a flood of trauma cases, the pair must navigate not only mounting medical emergencies but also the explosive fallout of their once-secret, now-exposed romance.

While the storm rages outside, the emotional tempests inside the ER are just as intense. Their colleagues struggle to balance personal turmoil and professional duty, discovering that saving lives might be easier than managing their own.

Also starring Jessie T. Usher, Justina Machado, Jack Bannon, Daniela Nieves, Chelsea Muirhead, and Jessy Yates, Pulse is as emotionally raw as it is action-packed – offering a rare spotlight on themes such as LGBTQ+ relationships and sexual harassment within a genre that rarely explores them with this much complexity.

Instinct recently sat down with Fitzgerald and Woodell to talk more about their gripping roles and dive deeper into this high-stakes production. Throughout the conversation, they also open up about the physical and emotional toll of portraying frontline healthcare workers during a disaster, what drew them to their characters’ deeply personal journeys, and and how Pulse brings authentic, resonant queer storytelling to the front lines.

Check out the full video interview below.

