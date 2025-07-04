Wonho Channels Peak Y2K Heartbreak—and We’re Living for It

Wonho is back—and gay Twitter just got a new anthem to cry to at 2 a.m. in the club bathroom.

The 32-year-old K-pop soloist has just dropped Better Than Me, a nostalgic, emotional English-language bop with all the energy of a glitter-slicked Y2K slow jam. Think NSYNC in pleather. Think Backstreet Boys bathed in bisexual lighting. It’s been seven long months since his last English single, “What Would You Do,” and in gay years, that’s approximately three musical eras and one full astrology cycle.

Let’s be real—no one serves gym-honed heartbreak like Wonho. “This song is about knowing your worth, even when love ends, it’s okay to say, ‘You won’t find another me.’ Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is walk away with confidence,” he explains.

We see you, king of self-love and well-lit abs.

Better Than Me slaps with emotional clarity wrapped in a shimmering boy band beat. It’s made for dramatic walks under neon lights, messy breakups that end with power poses, and the kind of karaoke where someone inevitably cries in falsetto. And while the track is bathed in early 2000s pop influence, its message lands squarely in the now: romantic resilience, self-respect, and just the tiniest touch of petty. Frankly, it’s queer culture.

The music video? Glorious. Brooding gazes, cinematic yearning, maybe a single tear—just enough to make you text your ex and then delete the message before sending. Growth.

Wonho is also hitting the road with his STAY AWAKE 2025 South America Tour, launching July 12 in Santiago, Chile. Stops in São Paulo, Monterrey, and Mexico City will follow, and you already know fan cams of him shirtless on stage will be circulating before he even lands.

Whether you’re here for the vocals, the vibe, or the vintage pop realness, one thing is clear: Wonho didn’t just return—he resurrected an era, gave it a protein shake, and made it unapologetically hot.

And let’s be honest. “You won’t find another me”? That’s not just a lyric. That’s a lifestyle.

