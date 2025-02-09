Would You Move to Sweden for this Hot Royal?

I can pretend that Netflix’s Young Royals is secretly based on this hunk, right?

Let me take a few minutes to introduce you to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden. The 45-year-old is fourth in line to become king in his home-country. He was originally the Crown Prince – or heir to the throne – but royal laws changed to become based on general order of birth and not just following the males in line.

Can you fucking imagine being told your whole life that you’re the heir to an entire country, and then they’re like “lol just kidding.”

Despite the major life switch, everything turned out perfectly for this hunk. He studied graphic arts and later graduated with a degree in Agricultural and Rural Management. He’s considered a lieutenant in his country’s military and he’s even a rising race car driver.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, you’re welcome 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RNKpxmEPlb — Chris (@chrismaheras_) July 1, 2024

Price Carl is married to Princess Sofia the Duchess of Varmland. The couple recently celebrated the birth of their fourth child as reported by People. Other happy additions to his life include sports and the great outdoors, and working with causes related to bullying, dyslexia, the environment and karting.

Why am I talking about Sweden’s Prince Carl?

Well, honestly, he comes across my timeline on gay Twitter quite frequently. It seems that he has a fan base of men and women who drool over his photos. And there’s nothing sexier than a hot, rich, well-rounded, drama free guy?

These seem to be the fan favorites that are constantly floating around.

Even though his country is currently ruled by a monarchy of the royal family, I’d consider – I don’t know – subscribing to a Swedish news station to see him on my TV every day. Or, Hell, maybe I’d even just go ahead and move there.

Sweden, with a population of 10,500,000, is often regarded as one of the most LGBT progressive countries in Europe. It was one of the first to legalize gay marriage as far back as 2009. LGBT people are allowed to wed, adopt and serve in the military, and it’s illegal there to discriminate based on sexual orientation.

Source: People, His Instagram