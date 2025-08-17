Wrangler Butt Meets Hula-Hoop + Sweaty In Chicago + More

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week, starting with Ignacio, who got some painting done around the house.
Jeremy Brown was looking for some sweet talk:
David Archuleta got sweaty at Market Days:
Pretty impressive – Wrangler butt meets hula-hoop (click for video):
Armaan Hariana was getting thicc:
Journalist Karl Schmid enjoyed the morning light in Rome:
Matthew Camp was doing it again:
Emerson Silva was a furball’s furball:
Bruno Alcantara celebrated his WOW Presents series “Happy Endings:”
Dylan Efron took his first trip to the Hamptons:
Liam Hemsworth celebrated his bro Chris (and his biceps);
Roberto Portales attended a frat-themed birthday party:
Santino’s quads were made for Speedo season:
Cover model guy Kevin Davis was looking lean on his day off:
Kenny stayed focused:
Ricky Whittle reflected while in Romania: