Wrangler Butt Meets Hula-Hoop + Sweaty In Chicago + More

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week, starting with Ignacio, who got some painting done around the house.

Jeremy Brown was looking for some sweet talk:

David Archuleta got sweaty at Market Days:

Pretty impressive – Wrangler butt meets hula-hoop (click for video):

Armaan Hariana was getting thicc:

Journalist Karl Schmid enjoyed the morning light in Rome:

Matthew Camp was doing it again:

Emerson Silva was a furball’s furball:

Bruno Alcantara celebrated his WOW Presents series “Happy Endings:”

Dylan Efron took his first trip to the Hamptons:

Liam Hemsworth celebrated his bro Chris (and his biceps);

Roberto Portales attended a frat-themed birthday party:

Santino’s quads were made for Speedo season:

Cover model guy Kevin Davis was looking lean on his day off:

Kenny stayed focused:

Ricky Whittle reflected while in Romania: